CareOne's Newest Memory Care Facility in NJ Located in Renovated Historic Mansion
Harmony Village at Hanover Township is a multi-floor assisted living complex devoted specifically to helping residents with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other memory disorders.
Whippany, NJ, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CareOne, the leading regional integrated healthcare network in New Jersey, is happy to announce the opening of another world-class Harmony Village memory care assisted living location in Hanover Township, serving the Morris County area.
Harmony Village in Hanover Township, located at 101 Whippany Road in Whippany, is a multi-floor assisted living complex devoted specifically to helping residents with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other memory disorders. This location, seated on the same campus as CareOne at Hanover’s rehabilitation and long-term care facilities, is a recently-renovated historic mansion. The site has deep ties to the local community.
At all Harmony Village locations, residents receive cognitive assessments – individuals with similar levels of memory and cognitive ability live nearby one another in “neighborhoods” served by dedicated staff members. This model is designed to provide the highest quality of individualized care, administered by our specially-trained staff. Using this neighborhood model, CareOne is able to meet residents where they are cognitively and run engaging programming that fosters social connections and purposeful living.
The Harmony Village at Hanover Township facility features a vast array of amenities to provide residents a comfortable, joyous, healthy, and meaningful experience. Each apartment is brightly lit and equipped with modern, mobility-friendly furnishings. Residents can enjoy two serene outdoor courtyards, a movie theater, an ice cream parlor, a beauty salon, and a wellness center. The varied dining locations, featuring farm-to-table cuisine with whole-person health in mind, include a bistro, two dining rooms, and an additional private family dining room.
This location is convenient to multiple area hospitals, including Atlantic Health System – CareOne is proud to be a preferred provider for Atlantic Health System’s network of skilled nursing facilities. Also nearby are great community attractions including the Whippany Railway Museum, the Frelinghuysen Arboretum, and the Patriots’ Path wilderness trail.
Each location under the Harmony Village banner gives residents with memory and cognitive impairments the highest standard of assisted living, backed by CareOne’s long history of compassionate and innovative care. Harmony Village residents receive help from certified dementia specialists on-staff, 24-hour care from care partners, the ability to participate in specially-crafted activities and programming, and treatment with CareOne’s state-of-the-art medical technology.
One of CareOne’s missions has always been to support those under our care holistically to offer them the best possible quality of life. The expert services provided at Harmony Village at Hanover Township are essential for those with memory and cognitive impairments to achieve the highest level of independence.
About CareOne
For more than 45 years, and with over 50 locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, CareOne has grown to keep up with the demand for high-quality care in a number of expanding services. This includes the launch of the Harmony Program, one of the first programs dedicated to helping the memory impaired. From CEO Daniel Straus’ vision to establish a high standard of excellence in healthcare, CareOne has derived a continuum of integrated services that includes post-acute care and rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care, long-term acute care, and a variety of clinical specialty programs that continue to evolve to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
The CareOne promise is to never stop innovating for you and your loved ones, because everything we do is dedicated to the continuing care of people at every stage of life.
Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneCares on Twitter, @careonecares on Instagram, and CareOne on Facebook and LinkedIn.
To inquire further about Harmony Village at Hanover Township or for more information on CareOne’s continuing excellence in integrated healthcare, contact us today.
