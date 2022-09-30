LHG Meat-A-Thon Challenges Participants to Eat 26 Ounces of Meat

The Heritage Corridor Business Alliance announced the inaugural LHG Meat-A-Thon, taking place on Sunday, November 13. The event is an eating challenge, where participants will visit 13 different stations (restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups) in Downtown Lemont, IL that are each serving a different two-ounce sampling of meat – including a hamburger slider, pulled pork, chili, a taco, and more.