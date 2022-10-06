Elliott Homes Presents Grand Opening of Gulfport Model Home
Award-winning homebuilder Elliott Homes presents the newest model home in the Sanctuary Trails community of Gulfport, MS. The Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1411 Sanctuary Trails, Gulfport, MS 39503, from 12 pm–5 pm.
Gulfport, MS, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MS Gulf Coast homebuilder Elliott Homes is opening their latest model home in Gulfport’s new home community, Sanctuary Trails. Conveniently located within walking distance of River Oaks Elementary School with meandering sidewalks throughout, the walkable neighborhood exemplifies the Elliott Homes team’s commitment to “creating a place where life gets better.”
The cost-effective Cottage home collection includes finishes hand selected by the award-winning interior design team of Adrienne Elliott and Jennifer Acevedo. These professionally styled homes for sale combine quality construction with neutral colors and classic finishes chosen to enhance any design genre.
Putting buyers before profit, Elliott Homes reinvented Cottage Collection empowers Mississippi Gulf Coast home buyers by offsetting some of the challenges caused by inflation and rising interest rates. In an environment where most home builders are raising prices, Elliott Homes has rolled back home prices to pre-pandemic levels.
Incredibly, they have done so with upgraded finishes, including premium alabaster raised panel cabinets with soft-close features, brushed nickel hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures. Adding to the low-maintenance lifestyle hometown builders, Elliott Homes offers, each residence includes gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, with no carpet.
Jennifer Acevedo
844-289-3554
https://myelliotthome.com/
New Home Design Selections
See the all-new finishes selected by the award-winning design team of Adrienne Elliott and Jennifer Acevedo.
