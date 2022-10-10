Gritsee Brings AI Into the Kitchen to Boost Melt Shop’s Ratings
Gritsee’s powerful AI gives restaurant operators greater control and visibility into operations using advanced technology built to improve operations.
New York, NY, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gritsee has partnered with Melt Shop, a beloved multi-location sandwich shop in New York and New Jersey, to identify back-of-house inefficiencies and improve ratings.
As restaurants continue to grow their online businesses, identifying and matching orders to reviews is expensive and time consuming. The “why” behind a negative review is often left to an assumption and a resolution is rarely found. Gritsee’s simple camera solution monitors the prep-line and provides actionable data to reduce recurring errors, eliminate employee pain points, and create better guest experiences.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Gritsee and have seen vast improvements in our ratings and reviews. Our corporate team needed a way to monitor kitchen operations without hovering over & micromanaging staff,” says Spencer, CEO at Melt Shop. “Gritsee gave us the visibility we needed to improve our operations remotely, ultimately moving Melt Shop up from a 4 star to a 4.5 star.”
“Gritsee was developed to help operators create a better guest experience by identifying back-of-house inefficiencies and creating real-world solutions,” says Photis Patroitis, CEO at Gritsee. “Our goal is to give operators control of their kitchen from anywhere so customers can have the best experience every time.”
About Gritsee: Founded in 2019 in New York City, Gritsee is the industry-leading video-to-data solution designed to boost satisfaction and deliver valuable insights from anywhere. Gritsee is backed by Charge Ventures to provide restaurants of all sizes the visibility and control to manage and improve their business remotely. Gritsee serves customers nationally - to learn more about how Gritsee is improving kitchen operations, visit www.gritsee.com.
About Melt Shop
Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 10 domestic locations in and around New York City and Pennsylvania. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.
As restaurants continue to grow their online businesses, identifying and matching orders to reviews is expensive and time consuming. The “why” behind a negative review is often left to an assumption and a resolution is rarely found. Gritsee’s simple camera solution monitors the prep-line and provides actionable data to reduce recurring errors, eliminate employee pain points, and create better guest experiences.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Gritsee and have seen vast improvements in our ratings and reviews. Our corporate team needed a way to monitor kitchen operations without hovering over & micromanaging staff,” says Spencer, CEO at Melt Shop. “Gritsee gave us the visibility we needed to improve our operations remotely, ultimately moving Melt Shop up from a 4 star to a 4.5 star.”
“Gritsee was developed to help operators create a better guest experience by identifying back-of-house inefficiencies and creating real-world solutions,” says Photis Patroitis, CEO at Gritsee. “Our goal is to give operators control of their kitchen from anywhere so customers can have the best experience every time.”
About Gritsee: Founded in 2019 in New York City, Gritsee is the industry-leading video-to-data solution designed to boost satisfaction and deliver valuable insights from anywhere. Gritsee is backed by Charge Ventures to provide restaurants of all sizes the visibility and control to manage and improve their business remotely. Gritsee serves customers nationally - to learn more about how Gritsee is improving kitchen operations, visit www.gritsee.com.
About Melt Shop
Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 10 domestic locations in and around New York City and Pennsylvania. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.
Contact
GritseeContact
Photis Patroitis
(202) 971-9139
gritsee.com
Photis Patroitis
(202) 971-9139
gritsee.com
Categories