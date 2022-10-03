The World’s Largest Spirits & Wine Rating Competition, PR%F Awards 2022, Masked & Unmasked, November 5 & 6 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PR%F Awards Spirits, Wine & Beverage competition is set to be held in Las Vegas on November 5 and 6 at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. PR%F Awards has partnered with the college of hospitality as a platform to provide valuable education and experience to its students. PR%F Awards is the first spirits and wine competition to partner with a top-ranked college at a fully accredited university.
More than 40 Hospitality College students will participate behind the scene, learning how to create, manage and operate the world's largest spirits competition. In addition, a group of senior students will provide a best-of-show tasting evaluation for tequila, whiskey, and vodka.
PR%F judges and partners will also become part of the curriculum, instructing, mentoring, and working with students from the college.
“Many of our students are interested in careers in the beverage industry,” said Dr. Murray Mackenzie, associate professor in residence at the Hospitality College. “Giving these students the opportunity to become involved in a spirits competition of this caliber brings incredible dimension to their learning experience.”
"We are very pleased to expand our PR%F Awards platform in 2022 and partner with William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV," says Michele D. Tell, executive director of PR%F Awards. "The opportunity to work with students, staff, and instructors at the college and expand the PR%F Awards is a wonderful opportunity."
More than 70 judges (spirit/wine experts) who are all beverage buyers will assemble in a private tasting competition rating more than 700 spirits and wines that have elected to participate in the rating competition.
This year, this unique competition will host two very distinct, separate competitions - PR%F Awards-Masked, The Double-Blind Tasting, and PR%F Awards-Unmasked, The Total Package.
PR%F Awards is a beverage competition that credits the diverse and distinctive categories of international and domestic spirits, wine, and other beverages and decorates these brands with accolades and medals through a proprietary 100-point rating system.
This prestigious honor for winners selected by beverage industry buyers is the ultimate competition with more than 300 categories.
PR%F Awards sequesters judges from across the United States for a two-day private tasting experience in Las Vegas. Each judge is a key buyer and decision maker in the spirits/wine industries and comes from different facets of the industry: distributors, retail, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, resorts, airlines, liquor stores, box chains, and online distributors.
PR%F Awards will continue its tradition of creating a double-blind tasting competition with buyers from across the US rating spirits, wines, and beverages in a 100-point rating system. After tasting points are accumulated, the distinguished panel of judges (all buyers) will evaluate each brand unmasked, showing their naked contents. Judges will see and feel the bottle, can, or product, read the ingredients, and see the overall marketing package (look, feel, and approach) the brands want to convey to the patron.
All winners receive a beautiful bespoke medal, a template press release to be used at will, an "entered" graphic, a "winner" graphic, online/collateral marketing use of the award, PR%F Award logo, and medals - with no additional licensing fees. A special edition of PR%F The Magazine, featuring all PR%F Awards 2022 winners, will be distributed to its 14 million readers following the competition.
The rating system is Century Award (100 Points voted unanimously), Double Gold (96 to 99 points), Gold (91 to 95 points), Silver (85 to 90 points), and Bronze (79 to 85 points).
The entrant fee is $495 per entry/SKU for submission into two competitions—PR%F Awards Masked Tasting Competition and PR%F Awards Unmasked for The Total Package Competition.
Another available specialty package will include entry into PR%F Awards competitions and a streaming video on PR%F Live! hosted by James Beard Award winner Jennifer English. In this video, Jennifer will conduct an in-depth interview with the brand maker about their brand, and she will do a taste evaluation on air with the brand creator. This video will be distributed to all PR%F Awards outlets and given to the brand for personal marketing.
All submissions must arrive no later than October 15 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Submissions can be mailed to Opulent Wines & Spirits, Attn: The PR%F Awards, 4691 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89103. For those with distribution in Nevada, contact the distributor directly to arrange for shipment to Opulent Wine & Spirits. International entrants without an importer to the US, contact PR%F's importer, PARK STREET. For more information about this outstanding opportunity, specifications, and pricing, call 1-888-959-7260.
PR&F Awards 2022 is a private judging competition and will be held November 5-6 in Las Vegas at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.proofawards.com.
About PR%F Awards
PR%F Awards is the premiere spirits, wine & beverage awards program held annually in Las Vegas. Hand-selected judges, all buyers, from across the US rate and merit spirits, wine and beverages to win medals and accolades while giving our judges a chance to be introduced to hundreds of emerging new brands. PR%F Awards and PR%F-The Magazine are owned and operated by The Original Brand, LLC. Go to www.proofawards.com or call 888-959-7260.
About UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality
The UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality is consistently ranked as one of the top hospitality programs in the world. Studying just blocks away from the epicenter of the hospitality industry, the Las Vegas Strip, UNLV hospitality students enjoy unparalleled access to hands-on, industry-relevant experience. Each year the college organizes nearly 600 internships, welcomes more than 100 national hospitality brands to recruitment events, and pairs an average of 175 industry mentors with students. With the 2018 completion of the college’s state-of-the-art academic building, Hospitality Hall, students are helping the college usher in a new era of excellence in hospitality education.
About Food & Beverage Magazine
Food & Beverage Magazine is the premiere worldwide destination multi-platform medium for global restaurants and hospitality, ideas, trends, and quality, located at 1930 Village Center Circle, #3197, Las Vegas, Nev. 89134. www.fbmagazine.com
About PR%F The Magazine
PR%F The Magazine is an online digizine that focuses on the trends of the spirits, wine and beverage industry-worldwide, and is aligned with Food & Beverage Magazine. www.proofawards.com
About Delta Sky Club®
Delta Sky Club® is where fresh and healthy food, great amenities, and the industry’s most innovative beverage program put the pleasure back into travel. Relax in one of 54 airport locations and enjoy handcrafted cocktails, premium wines, and craft beers. www.delta.com/us/en/delta-sky-club/overview
About The NEAT Glass
Naturally Engineered Aroma Technology (NEAT) is the best spirits glass available, significantly surpassing standard tulip and snifter glasses in aroma detection and identification. The flavor is 90% aroma, and NEAT removes nose-numbing ethanol to unmask and showcase all the character aromas hidden in tulips and snifters. NEAT is changing the way the world drinks through sensory science, physics, and chemistry to deliver what is in the glass without nose-numbing ethanol. Today the NEAT glass is the world’s leading judging glass, used in over 30 major international spirits competitions. Over 180,000 spirits judged in NEAT, and over 60,000 medals awarded since 2012, makes NEAT the world’s official spirits judging glass. www.theneatglass.com.
