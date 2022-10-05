"Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?" One Woman Show Coming to Sheboygan, WI, November 19
Hilarious and heartwarming one-woman show coming to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for one night only. Lots of laughter and a heartwarming message.
Sheboygan, WI, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, will be presenting the one-woman show, "Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?," starring comedian and award-winning storyteller, Kelly Swanson. The show will be at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 19.
Kelly Swanson invites you into her intimate living room setting for a girls night - where she talks about muffin tops, chin whiskers and the fairy tale glass slipper that turned out to be plastic.
Her hilarious journey to find her happier ever after is filled with touching stories, and an inspiring message about how it's never too late to write a new story. Perfect chance to grab your mothers, daughters, sisters, and girlfriends, for a colossal girls night out. And men are welcome too.
About the artist: Kelly Swanson is an award-winning storyteller, motivational speaker, comedian, and author of Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale? She has been charming audiences from coast to coast with her wacky wit and southern sass. People who come to her shows say that they could listen to her all night.
One person who attended the show said, "You'll laugh until you pee, get your heart tugged in all the right places, and walk out feeling like you can take on the world." See the show website for what others have said.
For more information about the show, go to WhoHijackedMyFairyTale.com and to get tickets, go to https://www.weillcenter.com/.
Kelly Swanson is affiliated with the company Swanson Speaks, Inc., based out of High Point, NC. The company offers motivational speaking and theatrical programs.
Contact
Kelly Swanson
336-880-7086
www.WhoHijackedMyFairytale.com
