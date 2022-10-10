United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks.
Long Beach, CA, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries (UPI) is excited to return to one of the world’s foremost automotive aftermarket conventions, the 2022 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event will be held from November 1-4, and UPI will take their usual position on Hot Rod Alley in the convention center’s central hall.
At Booth #23277 UPI will be displaying their wide array of product offerings focused on classic trucks, including body panels, tailgate, window and door handles, and more. When asked about the continued rise in popularity of vintage trucks UPI Marketing & Creative Director Jai Baek notes “trucks have a more accessible vibe and demand is consistently high. We’re thrilled to provide classic truck enthusiasts with new products”. The truck products to be debuted are:
· 8 Amber LED Dual Function Side Marker with Stainless-Steel Trim for 1981-87 Chevy Trucks
· 17 Amber LED Front Parking Light with Stainless-Steel Trim for 1973-80 Chevy & GMC Truck
UPI is also introducing the latest LED sequential tail lights for classic Chevy cars:
· 26 LED Sequential Tail Light for 1962-64 Chevy Nova
· 37 Amber LED Sequential Parking Light for 1955 Chevy Passenger Car
In addition to new products UPI will showcase two classic trucks: Terry Rose’s “Twisted,” a customized 1976 GMC Jimmy, and Luis Rodriguez’s “Stranger”, a newly updated 1975 Ford F-100. And on Thursday 11/3 at 11:00 a.m., friend of UPI Ronnie Wetch, host of the popular UPcarparts-sponsored podcast “C10 Talk” will be at the booth to greet fans in celebration of “C10 Nation Day.”
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Contact
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
