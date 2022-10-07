Fiore Industries Expands Its Protective Services Footprint with New FAA Contract
Las Vegas, NV, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fiore Industries, Inc. (Fiore), a national provider of elite protective services, has been awarded a potential 5-year, $90 million contract from the Federal Aviation Administration covering the agency’s West Region spanning from Denver to Guam.
Under the contract, Fiore is providing armed security services to the FAA at 17 sites in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Washington. Fiore has been tasked with safeguarding FAA employees, facilities, and United States Government property and assets from loss, theft, damage, unauthorized use, criminal acts, espionage, sabotage, and terrorism.
Fiore also provides program and quality management services and corporate support to each of the 17 FAA sites while working collaboratively with the FAA to enhance its Facility Security Management Program.
The contract award adds the FAA to Fiore’s list of elite customers, including Spaceport America, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA Ames Research Center.
Upon receiving the contract award, Fiore CEO, Christine Zack commented, "We’re proud to support the FAA’s Mission to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world This contract represents a perfect alignment with Fiore’s own Mission Statement to provide protective services to guard the innovations that form the bedrock of our communities. At Fiore, we believe in the strength of public-private partnerships and we are honored to have been selected to serve the FAA’s West Region."
About Fiore Industries, Inc.
Fiore is a national provider of protective services, including armed security, executive protection, specialty firefighting, emergency management and emergency medical services; facility operations and engineering R&D and manufacturing. During Fiore’s three decades in business, it has specialized in providing its products and services to elite government and commercial customers.
At Fiore, Creating and Protecting Innovative Technologies is our Mission!
