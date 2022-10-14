The Youngest Rapper in the Music Industry, Zaina the Phenom, Releases "Time for School"

Zaina the Phenom tells her peers its "Time For School" in her latest record. Zaina is a six years old and from Seattle, Washington. Zaina first broke into the music industry at the age of four years old with her record "Watch Your Mouth". Both records tell her peers that respecting your parents is a must, going to school is cool, and being a good kid is a must.