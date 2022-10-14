The Youngest Rapper in the Music Industry, Zaina the Phenom, Releases "Time for School"
Zaina the Phenom tells her peers its "Time For School" in her latest record. Zaina is a six years old and from Seattle, Washington. Zaina first broke into the music industry at the age of four years old with her record "Watch Your Mouth". Both records tell her peers that respecting your parents is a must, going to school is cool, and being a good kid is a must.
Seattle, WA, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hailing from Seattle, Washington, Zaina is a six year old rapper. Also known as "Miss Phenom," she has burst onto the local music scene with her eye-catching smile, charismatic personality and debut single, "Watch Yo Mouth." Her new single is also accompanied by a music video, written and directed by her father Lewis Brooks and produced by Seattle's own Multi-Platinum DJ and Music Producer Gregory "FunkDaddy" Buren, known for working with such artists as Sir-Mix-A lot, F-40, Mac Dre and Baby Bash. Zaina's new single "Watch Yo Mouth" is a catchy, deep bass driven, upbeat Pro-Parenting Anthem that takes the listener into the life of a 5-year old's daily life and love for her Mommy and Daddy. Zaina raps, "I love to play at the park/I'm still scared of the dark/I go shop with my Mommy, she lets me sit in the shopping cart." The new single was released on November 26, 2021 and accompanied by a music video. "Watch Yo Mouth" sheds light on great parenting and breaks the stereotype of inner city living. Zaina's new single is available on all major digital platforms as well as streaming sites such as Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and Tidal. You can follow Zaina on her social media fan pages @ZainaTVOfficial.
Zaina the Phenom is now one of the youngest rappers in the entertainment industry right now according to www.baddiieinc.com. Zaina coined her sound at the age of four with her first record "Watch your mouth." Now six years old, Zaina released, "Time For School," in which she speaks to the kids her age about getting ready for school. The record "Time for School" also talks about being a good kid, parents and playing games. "Time for School" was produced by the legendary Dj FunkDaddy in Seattle, Washington. Zaina's hometown Seattle, Washington is supporting the young artist on the rise by calling her the next up after her performance at the Federal Way performing arts center. With Zaina being a child she is taking on the music industry like a pro. Zaina has won talent shows and performed on big stages displaying her talent. Zaina the Phenom also has a clothing line, Puget Sound Hound Apparel, that all the kids are wearing on the Pacific North West. With her background in gymnastics, Zaina is a triple threat.
For booking or interview requests, please email zainathephenom@baddiieinc.com.
Here is her latest single: https://music.apple.com/us/album/time-for-school/1632137553?i=1632137554
Elicionne Washington
805-538-2677
