Westford Introduces AcceleratHER – an Initiative to Empower and Support Women on Their Path to Success
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Westford University College, based in the United Arab Emirates, is a well-known transnational educational partner of leading international institutions. The prominent university, which has two locations in Sharjah, UAE, provides postgraduate, undergraduate, PhD, and vocational programs. The university has approximately 10,000 students from over 130 different countries enrolled. Westford has gained significant recognition for its success in the domain of onsite, online, and blended learning. This has earned the institution a reputation as a trusted education provider in the Middle East and beyond. Resulting in the establishment of Westford's online division called, "Westford Uni Online."
Over 70 percent of Westford University College's workforce is female. The organization recognizes the potential of women. This has enabled the institution to launch AcceleratHER - a scholarship geared towards empowering women to upskill. As part of Westford's CSR initiative aimed at empowering women, the company has introduced scholarships to support women in their academic endeavours globally. This is done to solidify the institution's efforts to support women who are on a mission to achieve their dreams and aspirations.
AcceleratHER offers a discount on tuition fees for women studying long-term courses like bachelor's, master's, and doctorate programs. With this scholarship, Westford hopes to provide women with the opportunity to advance in their careers and lives without feeling burdened by higher education costs.
This Westford scholarship program will continue to benefit every woman who trusts the institution by providing a 360-degree learning environment with quality education and a fulfilling university experience. The AcceleratHER Scholarship has been awarded to over 500 students so far, amounting to a million Dirhams.
Westford believes its students are its inspiration, which is why it aims to assist them in advancing their academic journey towards success in their careers.
The scholarship has allowed Joceline Galy, a doctoral student in business administration at Westford to stay focused on her academic journey and gain a work-life-study balance. She considers the scholarship as an opportunity to enhance her career. Meanwhile, another MBA student with Girne American University, enrolled at Westford shares that the scholarship has eased her of any financial burden allowing her to focus on her education.
Westford takes this as a testament to the fact that it is effectively and successfully assisting in changing the role of women in society. As an organization, it will strive to breed confidence and empower women both personally and professionally and will drive every woman's desire and determination to pursue management studies.
