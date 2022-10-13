Florida-Based Woman-Owned CBD Brand, Happy Hemp, Launches New Delta 8 THC Edibles

Happy Hemp is excited to add this new product to its line of CBD edibles. Delta-8 is just one of the chemical compounds that are found in the cannabis plant, and it is said to have some great benefits. Unlike CBD, Delta-8 does, in fact, induce a sense of euphoria, so it should be consumed in moderation. Support the Florida-based Woman-Owned small business and be sure to check them out at www.gethappyhemp.com.