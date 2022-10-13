Florida-Based Woman-Owned CBD Brand, Happy Hemp, Launches New Delta 8 THC Edibles
Happy Hemp is excited to add this new product to its line of CBD edibles. Delta-8 is just one of the chemical compounds that are found in the cannabis plant, and it is said to have some great benefits. Unlike CBD, Delta-8 does, in fact, induce a sense of euphoria, so it should be consumed in moderation. Support the Florida-based Woman-Owned small business and be sure to check them out at www.gethappyhemp.com.
Dania Beach, FL, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Happy Hemp has just announced the launch of their new Delta 8 THC Gummies and Edibles.
Happy Hemp CBD gummies are made with only the highest quality ingredients and are perfect for anyone looking for a tasty and discreet way to enjoy the benefits of CBD & Delta 8 THC. Happy Hemp's new Delta 8 Gummies are a great way to enjoy the benefits without having to smoke or vape.
About Happy Hemp - We aren’t your typical woman-owned brand. Our CBD and Delta-8 products provide our customers great value, but we’re also dedicated to promoting mental health support, stress relief, and awareness for self-love.
At Happy Hemp, we firmly believe that purer is better, which is why all of our CBD Gummies are packaged in their purest form. Produced in the USA using nothing but the finest quality ingredients. All our CBD products are proven to be as potent as possible.
CBD and Delta 8 are two of the most popular cannabinoids on the market today. Both CBD and Delta 8 have a wide range of potential benefits. However, there are also some key differences between these two cannabinoids. For instance, Delta 8 is thought to be more potent than CBD, meaning that it may provide stronger effects in smaller doses. Additionally, Delta 8 is known for its ability to produce psychoactive effects, which is not the case with CBD. As a result, it's important to choose the right cannabinoid for your needs. If you're looking for a potent product with psychoactive effects, Delta 8 may be the right choice. However, if you're seeking a more mellow experience, CBD may be a better option. Find out what works best for you at Happy Hemp.
Irina Tamarova or Karen Cohen
1-866-427-7910
https://www.gethappyhemp.com
