JASNA Southwest Announces 2022 Young Filmmakers Contest Winners; Contest Becomes Official Program of the Jane Austen Society of North America

Announcing the 2022 winners of The Jane Austen Society of North America's Southwest Region Young Filmmakers Contest. The contest encourages creative visual interpretation of Jane Austen and her novels. This year, the contest was adopted by JASNA to be a national program. Entry deadline for 2023 is August 28, 2023.