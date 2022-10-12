JASNA Southwest Announces 2022 Young Filmmakers Contest Winners; Contest Becomes Official Program of the Jane Austen Society of North America
Announcing the 2022 winners of The Jane Austen Society of North America's Southwest Region Young Filmmakers Contest. The contest encourages creative visual interpretation of Jane Austen and her novels. This year, the contest was adopted by JASNA to be a national program. Entry deadline for 2023 is August 28, 2023.
Los Angeles, CA, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Southwest Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA) announced the winners of its sixth annual Young Filmmakers Contest during its awards event on September 30 at JASNA’S Annual General Meeting in Victoria, B.C. The short film contest, which showcases young filmmakers’ representation of Jane Austen, her novels and her world, was founded by the Southwest Region in 2017 and adopted by the national organization at its annual board meeting on September 30.
Judges included Crystal Clarke/actress in Sanditon and Star Wars, Janet Lin, film/TV writer for Bridgerton and Bones, John Kessel, author Pride and Prometheus, Diana Birchall, retired story analyst for Warner Bros and author The Bride of Northanger, Rachel Wagner, film critic, and Deborah Yaffe, newspaper journalist and author of Among the Janeites.
The winning films can be viewed on JASNA Southwest’s YouTube channel.
The 2022 winners are:
1st place: Pegah Serajeh, 24, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Her film, titled, Proofs of Tenderness, portrays a modern young woman returning to the dating scene in New York City, who attempts to instill the values of Jane Austen in her new love interest.
2nd place: Daniela Bond, 24, of Los Angeles. Bond’s artful film, A Letter to Fanny, brought to life one of Jane Austen’s actual letters to her niece Fanny.
3rd place: Marika Hall, 20, of Oxford, Miss. Hall’s downtown Oxford setting showed what a modern-day encounter between Anne Elliot and Frederick Wentworth might look like after their eight-year separation.
The premiere of the winning films was held during the Jane Austen Society of North America’s annual conference weekend. In addition, during JASNA’s annual board meeting, a motion to adopt the Southwest Region’s contest as a national program was approved. The Young Filmmakers Contest will be administered by an appointed committee and is open to any amateur filmmaker aged 30 and under who resides in North America.
Deadline for 2023 contest entries is August 28. For more information, visit www.jasna.org.
The Jane Austen Society of North America is a non-profit organization dedicated to the enjoyment and appreciation of Jane Austen and her writing.
Contact
Erika Kotite
609-751-3879
www.jasnasw.com
