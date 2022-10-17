PROFITS 2022 Event to Help Trucking Companies be More Successful
PROFITS 2022 will give trucking companies free expert advice to help them make and keep more of their hard earned money. Guests can attend live on November 1 at 9:00 AM at Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids, MI or watch online.
Grand Rapids, MI, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PROFITS 2022 is the first of its kind event to help small and medium sized trucking companies be more financially successful. On November 1, 2022, 9:00 AM ET at Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids, MI, this free half-day event will give attendees access to experts in trucking areas such as law, TMS, tax, driver recruiting and payroll.
Superior Trucking Payroll Service is a platinum sponsor of PROFITS 2022. STPS President Mike Ritzema said, "At STPS, our mission is to help trucking families. PROFITS 2022 is one of the best ways to achieve that. These best practices will increase your profits and in 2022 all trucking companies need more profits."
AscendTMS is a gold sponsor. Their president Tim Higham added, "AscendTMS is always looking ahead for ways to help our clients be more successful. PROFITS 2022 will help them do just that."
Attendees will hear from both Mike and Tim at the event in addition to other trucking industry experts who will share what they know.
To register for this free event or to see the entire speaker lineup and agenda, go to profits2022.net today. In person seating is limited.
About Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Superior Trucking Payroll Service is the first payroll service in the U.S. to be solely focused on trucking companies. That means that every employee knows about per diem, comchek advances, trip expenses, team miles, solo miles, shuttle runs, hourly drivers and the rest. Since we know trucking, we know exactly what you need. Every payroll client is offered the following for no additional fees; 5 Direct Deposit Accts, Emailed and Online Pay Stubs, All Tax Forms (941, 940, state and local withholding and unemployment, 1099’s and W-2’s) Worker’s Comp Audit Help, Payroll Journal, General Ledger Interface, Customized Reports, Owner Operator Payment and Escrow Management Service, and Trucking Business Consulting. We understand your needs and we are happy to help. Learn more at: https://www.truckingpayroll.com.
Harley Houlden
616-608-1800
truckingpayroll.com
