2023 Concert Event Will Shine Light on the Power of Individuals to Combat Climate Crisis
In response to a worldwide failure to make sufficient strides toward ending the global climate crisis, activist Laughlin Artz and his organization 2030 or Bust will bring a top-shelf roster of musical talent, athletes, celebrities, and environmental activists to Southern California for the “2023 Concert for Power.” Organizers plan to build the event around a unifying message stressing the role of human empowerment on a global level.
Brooklyn, NY, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The New York-based 501(c)(3) So You Want To Change The World and its 2030 or Bust initiative dedicated to empowering people to impact the global climate crisis, announced plans to stage the first “Concert for Power” – an entertainment festival created to call attention to the enormity of the crisis while providing ordinary people the tools to take the actions needed to bridge the gap between where we are and where we need to be to end the crisis and have a sustainable future.
“When it comes to genuine change, the physical climate crisis is only one element of the challenge,” said Laughlin Artz, Founder and Executive Director of 2030 or Bust who has spent the last seven years on the frontline of this issue. “What really shocked me is humanity’s response to that physical crisis. Most people aren’t aware of their power to end this.”
Final negotiations are underway with major entertainers and Mr. Artz plans to announce the 2023 concert date, as well as headliners, venue, and streaming information, before the end of 2022.
“Laughlin is speaking a simple truth free from politics, economics, or anything else that often complicates this issue,” according to eleven-year NFL veteran Ben Garland, a partner in Wingman 63 and part of the concert’s leadership team. “This concert and the events around it will give him a chance to be heard by a worldwide audience and will allow many of us to hear this life-or-death message for the first time.”
To learn more about the 2023 Concert for Power or other 2030 or Bust initiatives, please visit www.2030orBust.org. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/concert-for-power.
“This is all about getting our movement on the map front and center,” added Mr. Artz, a business leader, educator, and artist with an enthusiasm for contextual activism. “We know that humanity hasn’t wanted to deal with this crisis, but we also know there are people who want to make a tangible impact. With this concert, we are inviting everyone to make this crisis of humanity their own. This is all about telling the world that everyone has the opportunity to stand up and make that kind of impact.”
About 2030 or Bust
An initiative of New York-based 501(c)(3) So You Want to Change The World, 2030 or Bust has a mission centered on giving ordinary people the awareness and tools necessary to take the actions needed to bridge the gap between where we’re headed and where we need to be to end the global climate crisis in time to have a sustainable future. Their initiative presents the crisis as a “winnable game” and highlights, in real time, the status of any progress, the time remaining, and the actions that will bridge the gap between those two. The organization’s events, website, and highly interactive app expose users to the science and models that illustrate the gap that needs to be bridged by 2030 while supplying the tools for individuals to take action. Further information is available at www.2030orBust.org.
Contact:
Gina Pirozzi
gina@gpirozzi.com
“When it comes to genuine change, the physical climate crisis is only one element of the challenge,” said Laughlin Artz, Founder and Executive Director of 2030 or Bust who has spent the last seven years on the frontline of this issue. “What really shocked me is humanity’s response to that physical crisis. Most people aren’t aware of their power to end this.”
Final negotiations are underway with major entertainers and Mr. Artz plans to announce the 2023 concert date, as well as headliners, venue, and streaming information, before the end of 2022.
“Laughlin is speaking a simple truth free from politics, economics, or anything else that often complicates this issue,” according to eleven-year NFL veteran Ben Garland, a partner in Wingman 63 and part of the concert’s leadership team. “This concert and the events around it will give him a chance to be heard by a worldwide audience and will allow many of us to hear this life-or-death message for the first time.”
To learn more about the 2023 Concert for Power or other 2030 or Bust initiatives, please visit www.2030orBust.org. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/concert-for-power.
“This is all about getting our movement on the map front and center,” added Mr. Artz, a business leader, educator, and artist with an enthusiasm for contextual activism. “We know that humanity hasn’t wanted to deal with this crisis, but we also know there are people who want to make a tangible impact. With this concert, we are inviting everyone to make this crisis of humanity their own. This is all about telling the world that everyone has the opportunity to stand up and make that kind of impact.”
About 2030 or Bust
An initiative of New York-based 501(c)(3) So You Want to Change The World, 2030 or Bust has a mission centered on giving ordinary people the awareness and tools necessary to take the actions needed to bridge the gap between where we’re headed and where we need to be to end the global climate crisis in time to have a sustainable future. Their initiative presents the crisis as a “winnable game” and highlights, in real time, the status of any progress, the time remaining, and the actions that will bridge the gap between those two. The organization’s events, website, and highly interactive app expose users to the science and models that illustrate the gap that needs to be bridged by 2030 while supplying the tools for individuals to take action. Further information is available at www.2030orBust.org.
Contact:
Gina Pirozzi
gina@gpirozzi.com
Contact
2030 or BustContact
Gina Pirozzi
917-515-3420
www.2030orbust.org
Gina Pirozzi
917-515-3420
www.2030orbust.org
Categories