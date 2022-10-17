2023 Concert Event Will Shine Light on the Power of Individuals to Combat Climate Crisis

In response to a worldwide failure to make sufficient strides toward ending the global climate crisis, activist Laughlin Artz and his organization 2030 or Bust will bring a top-shelf roster of musical talent, athletes, celebrities, and environmental activists to Southern California for the “2023 Concert for Power.” Organizers plan to build the event around a unifying message stressing the role of human empowerment on a global level.