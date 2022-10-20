Silver Star Brands Announces Acquisition of the Brands of Catalog and Internet Retailer Starcrest of California, LLC
Oshkosh, WI, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Direct to consumer Health & Wellness Brand Portfolio to join the Silver Star Brands Company.
Silver Star Brands, Inc. a multi-brand, direct-to-consumer, catalog and internet retail company announced that it has acquired the brand assets of Starcrest, LLC. The Starcrest® brands will become part of Silver Star Brands, headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Starcrest of California consisted of direct-to-consumer catalog and e-commerce brands including: Starcrest, Make Life Easier, Handsome Rewards, Signatures, Traditions and Gavilan’s selling Health, Wellness and Beauty items, as well as Kitchen goods, Household items, Décor pieces, and other functional daily living aids.
David Elliott, Executive Vice President of Silver Star Brands said, “The addition of the Starcrest brand portfolio will complement our existing direct-to-consumer portfolio and contribute to our growth trajectory. The brands also fit with our strategy to seek attractively priced acquisitions that can leverage our existing expertise and infrastructure.”
The Starcrest brand will join the Silver Star Brands portfolio which includes the Miles Kimball®, Walter Drake®, Easy Comforts®, Native Remedies®, PetAlive®, Fox Valley Traders®, Dream Products® and Exposures® brands.
About Silver Star Brands, Inc.
Silver Star Brands, Inc., originally founded in 1934 as the Miles Kimball Company, is a national multi-channel direct marketer. With brands including Miles Kimball, Walter Drake and Easy Comforts, among others, the company distributes more than 50 million catalogs and mailers annually and operates internet sites for each of its brands. Silver Star Brands employs over 250 people and has Corporate Headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Sarah Wallace
(920) 232-6457
silverstarbrands.com
