Baker Pool, a Hot Tub Store Serving Frontenac and Eureka, MO, Shares Guide to Choosing the Right Spa
Frontenac, MO, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a hot tub and portable spa retailer serving the greater Frontenac and Eureka, Missouri area, shares helpful guide on choosing the right hot tub.
“Buying a hot tub is an exciting way to start down the path towards better health. With regular use, a hot tub at home can contribute to reduced stress, improved sleep, and quality times with friends and family,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Thinking through a few details will make it easy to make the right choice.
Here’s how to choose the perfect hot tub to fit your needs and budget.
Prioritize Comfort Over Anything Else - It’s tough not to be impressed by the most glamorous hot tub on the showroom floor. But if it’s not comfortable, families will never use it. Prioritize comfort in quality seating, easy-to-use controls, and the features that make hot tubbing relaxing. If hydrotherapy is the goal, look for performance seating with contoured seats optimized for the best hydromassage.
Set a Budget and Stick to It - Set spending guidelines before browsing for hot tubs. Not only will this keep shoppers within budget, but more importantly, it ensures they don’t buy more hot tub than they need. Sticking to a spending plan allows plenty of room for great features like surround sound or even a television. Build a budget by thinking about how many people will use the spa on a regular basis. Set a minimum and maximum range and get set up for success.
Take Some Time to Research - Modern hot tubs have come quite a way since the early tubs were advertised for consumer use. With automated water care systems, energy-efficient features, and more, it’s possible to find a hot tub that can run and operate for less and with peace of mind. Not all dealerships carry innovative brands. Be sure to spend some time doing research and learn what’s important and what questions to ask.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer's guide from Baker Pool & Spa.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
