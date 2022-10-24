Last Jewelry Auction of the Year; Get Your Christmas Diamonds from TLDRAuctions Now
TLDRAuctions is holding the last jewelry auction of the year, preview for the auction started the 20th of October and will run until the 6th of November. The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes
The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes and in beautiful vibrant colors.
The auction is live on one of the biggest online auction platforms. Bidders are able to register to bid for the auction directly on the site, all one has to do is enter the link and register, get approved and start bidding. All items are going up for sale with no reserve, meaning all items can be won with just one bid, that is, of course, if no one else bids on the same item. Note that all items are subject to a 19% buyers premium on the final hammer price.
Throughout the year, TLDRAuctions has had multiple auctions and dealt with clients from all over the world. This last auction of the year is another great opportunity for people to take part in an event packed with valuables up for sale at some of the market's lowest prices.
The auction is available on the TLDRAuctions LiveAuctioneers profile, https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/265589_certified-diamond-and-gem-jewelry-no-reserve/. People interested can also learn more through the official TLDRAuctions website: https://tldrauctions.com/.
About TLDRAuctions
TLDRAuctions offers auctions for jewelry and collectibles to the world through some of the biggest online auction platforms. The items put up for auction are consigned by multiple different jewelry companies and brands who have interest in liquidating their valuables. This can be for many reasons such as canceled orders, bankruptcy or simply a way to get rid of overflowing inventory. All of this to the advantage of bidders, who are able to pick up valuable items for prices often times far below market value. All auctions are currently published through the online auction platform LiveAuctioneers and are strictly online, which means bidders are not competing against offline bidders.
TLDRAuctions offices are located in the capital of the Czech Republic, from where all of the won items also ship. TLDRAuctions offer in house worldwide shipping, which means clients can come from anywhere on the planet and will still be able to get their items shipped to them.
Contact
Martin Apel
+45 71478125
https://tldrauctions.com
