Last Jewelry Auction of the Year; Get Your Christmas Diamonds from TLDRAuctions Now

TLDRAuctions is holding the last jewelry auction of the year, preview for the auction started the 20th of October and will run until the 6th of November. The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes