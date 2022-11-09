Anti-Human Trafficking Training & Collaboration: Until All Are Set Free
Queen Creek, AZ, January 21, 2023: Until All Are Set Free announces an Anti-Human Trafficking Training, Collaborative and Vendor Fair, January 21 in Queen Creek, Arizona. Hosted by Until All Are Set Free, an anti-trafficking collaborative that exists to end exploitation through connection, awareness and action.
The Collaborative and Training is from 10 AM - 4 PM, come early for breakfast at 9 AM. Rebecca Bender, author of “The Pursuit of Love,” advocate and thought leader for the anti-human trafficking movement will be the keynote speaker. Additionally there will be renowned speakers from the anti-trafficking movement in the greater Phoenix area and beyond, as well as a panel of brilliant minds who are helping our community become a part of the solution. In addition to the training, an ethically-made, fair-trade market will take place, along with vendor booths from organizations doing this important work in the valley.
Until All Are Set Free aims to unveil injustice around the issue of human trafficking by opening eyes, breaking stereotypes and changing hearts. And we know that resetting lives happens one life at a time.
For more information, visit www.untilallaresetfree.org.
Becky Thompson
480-313-4350
https://www.untilallaresetfree.org/
