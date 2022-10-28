Blue Moon Estate Sales Expands to Palm Beach County, Florida
Blue Moon Estate Sales has expanded to Palm Beach County, Florida offering residential and commercial estate sale liquidation services. Their work can also include buyouts, private sales, and consignment opportunities.
Palm Beach, FL, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Moon Estate Sales has expanded to Palm Beach County, Florida offering residential and commercial estate sale liquidation services. Consider liquidating unique items or a collection of art, jewelry or coins. Blue Moon Estate Sales has the experience to sell luxury and vintage automobiles and boat or water sports equipment (WaveRunners, Jet Ski, kayaks, paddle boards). Their work can also include buyouts, private sales, and consignment opportunities. Contact Blue Moon Estate Sales of Miami and Palm Beach, FL. Let their experience and powerful customer-base do the work for you.
As a 100% woman-owned, minority-owned small business, it was great to partner with a nationally recognized company like Blue Moon Estate Sales with an established network and loyalty program to grow their footprint in South Florida. In 2022, Blue Moon Estate Sales was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® which provided confidence that the infrastructure was in place to be successful from the start, and Blue Moon Estate Sales is excited to continue to expand in South Florida.
Free Consultation: 833.472.5335 or Text: 305.769.8088 or email the owner, Jennifer, directly: jhiggins@bluemoonestatesales.com.
