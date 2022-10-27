Hay There Social Media Teams Up with We Are Rosie to Give Social Media Training, Tools for Success
Detroit, MI, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hay There Social Media, a unique training company that specializes in social media marketing and We Are Rosie, a leader in the flexible talent marketplace, are rolling out a first-of-its-kind tuition-based upskill training for the We Are Rosie community of freelance professionals called “Rosies.”
“The 2022 Rosie Report identified a primary way to have success as a freelance professional is to have a specialty,” says Emily A. Hay, Founder & CEO of Hay There Social Media. “We also know that according to CNNMoney, 'Social Media Marketing is a top 50 career with big growth, great pay and satisfying work.' The demand from brands for social media jobs and skills are increasing at the highest rate, according to Marketing Week.
“So, what better way to collaborate with We Are Rosie than to offer customized training to Rosies on social media management, best practices and methods that Hay There has successfully used with clients for over a decade,” says Hay.
The Hay There curriculum will help Rosies:
● Specialize in one of the top in-demand marketing disciplines – social media.
● Obtain knowledge to deliver best in class work as a social media marketing professional. This includes training on industry leading tools like Sprout Social, a partner of Hay There Social Media’s.
● Enhance skills with specialty training that will make it easier to find and secure more freelance work opportunities.
Furthermore, Hay There Social Media will issue those who complete the Training for Rosies a Proof of Completion NFT and verifiable credential as an entry point into Web3.
LePra George, Head of Community Loyalty & Partnerships at We Are Rosie, concludes that, “From our conversations with thousands of Rosies, we know that it is critical to present the right types of resources to be the strongest freelance professionals possible. Our Rosies are the reason we do everything we do. We are continuing our mission to put Rosies first as we present them with practical ways to impact their bottom lines. We look forward to this collaboration with Hay There.”
For more info, visit: https://haytheresocialmedia.com/we-are-rosie/
About Hay There Social Media:
Hay There Social Media is a premier training provider for freelance women looking to start and run their own social media business. Hay There’s unique and rapidly growing national network of skilled freelance providers are Work+Life Integrators delivering world class service to B2C clients. Hay There Social Media clients have included: The H Hotel: a Dolce Hotel & Resort, Wyndham Hotel Group; Goldfish Swim School, Dr. Dental, WDIV/NBC Detroit, retailers, medical practices and nonprofits.
Hay There Social Media Founder & CEO, Emily A. Hay, and her husband shared their journey to find a fair system to run the invisible work in their household in the FAIR PLAY Documentary, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, written and directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom and based off the NYTimes Bestselling book by Eve Rodsky.
About We Are Rosie:
We Are Rosie is a flexible talent marketplace for the advertising and marketing world. A thriving community of 17,000+ independent marketers, it helps companies like Bumble, Meta, IBM, Microsoft, and more leverage curated, on-demand teams and flexible marketing talent — while offering weekly pay and benefits. In less than five years, We Are Rosie became a $110 million business by rethinking work.
Contact
Emily A. Hay
248-631-9611
https://haytheresocialmedia.com/
