Callen Construction and Bay View Shade and Blind Announce Partnership
Callen Windows and Doors located in Muskego and Bay View Shade and Blind based in Waukesha, announced a strategic partnership benefiting homeowners looking for a complete window transformation experience.
Muskego, WI, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Callen Windows and Doors, a full-service and award-winning remodeling company located in Muskego and serving southeastern Wisconsin homeowners since 1986, and Bay View Shade and Blind, a third generation owned and operated window treatment company based in Waukesha with more than 90 years in business, announced a strategic partnership benefiting homeowners looking for a complete window transformation experience.
Homeowners interested in window replacement or window treatments can view the products together in both Callen’s Muskego showroom or Bay View Shade and Blind Waukesha showroom, allowing them a one-stop shopping experience.
“The relationship between the two companies began more than 10 years ago when Bay View Shade and Blind provided window treatments for some Callen employees,” said Mike Wood, Callen Vice President. “They had a great experience, similar to what Callen’s customers enjoy.”
“We have worked with Callen for more than 10 years and it has always been a positive experience, as they do quality work,” said Brian Pacholski, Bay View Shade and Blind Chief Operating Officer. “The timing to pursue this opportunity was right and it made great sense to form a partnership.”
When Bay View Shade and Blind moved to its new showroom in Waukesha, Callen was intrigued by the idea of pursuing a formal partnership. “Our businesses seek the same type of customer, but we aren’t direct competitors. We are both providers of unique, exclusive, and high-quality products, such as our Infinity from Marvin windows and patio doors. We saw the opportunity to partner with a company that had a similar history and values, with a desire to grow their business,” Wood said.
“The way Callen values their customers and team members is very like-minded to our company culture,” Pacholski said. “Our two companies are similar in that we both represent and install quality products, working with our clients in a professional manner.”
“There are a variety of beautiful window treatments in our Muskego showroom, and they look terrific,” Wood said. “We now also have all the window styles we carry on display in the Bay View Shade and Blind Waukesha showroom. Customers get to view both products together, creating a synergy between the two companies.”
“This is a true partnership in that each facility has the other’s products on display, with staff able to share information on each other’s products. We will also partner on future events and sales promotions,” said Pacholski. “We look forward to a long-term partnership that will benefit each business and the communities we serve.”
Callen’s Muskego showroom, S63 W13131 Janesville Rd., contains a variety of samples, including Infinity from Marvin fiberglass replacement windows, ProVia entry and storm doors, as well as full kitchen and bath displays featuring Kohler plumbing fixtures and Starmark cabinetry.
Callen is a member of several home improvement and area associations, including NARI Milwaukee, the Metropolitan Builders Association, Better Business Bureau, the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.
Bay View Shade and Blind opened its doors in 1926, with the goal of providing quality shades and blinds to Bay View and its surrounding communities. With three generations of family ownership, and countless thousands of satisfied customers, Bay View Shade and Blind still strives for the highest level in customer satisfaction that has driven its success for more than 90 years. Family values, integrity, and genuine care for our customers' needs are all part of the Bay View Shade and Blind difference.
Bay View Shade and Blind, which moved from Greenfield to the larger facility in Waukesha in 2021, also has a Menomonee Falls location. The company offers horizontal and vertical blinds, shades, drapery, shutters, and outdoor treatments, including retractable awnings and exterior shades. Many of the products available are made in the company’s Waukesha facility, as it is a one-stop shop for all window treatment related products for the interior and exterior.
For more information, call Callen at 414-529-5509 or visit CallCallen.com, or call Bay View Shade and Blind at 414-545-1153 or visit BayViewShadeandBlind.com.
