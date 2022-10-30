Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Liquidation Auction
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are having a liquidation auction starting October 28 ending November 4, 2022. The auction is online and includes things for both men and women.
Meridian, ID, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are having an online auction beginning October 28 ending November 4, 2022. They are pleased to offer this to the public so they can clear out old and overstock inventory.
This is the first auction for the pawn shop and they hope it provides an opportunity for the public to get the things they have always wanted. Part of the items on the auction are gold and diamond jewelry and designer purses.
They have authenticated all items and added complete descriptions, so people know exactly what they are bidding on. The listings also include quality photos, or they are at the shop so people can look at each item.
People interested in participating in the auction can register for it. Once registered, participants can watch the items to see if the price is something they can afford or are willing to bid on.
For questions, visit, pawnidaho.com/.
This is the first auction for the pawn shop and they hope it provides an opportunity for the public to get the things they have always wanted. Part of the items on the auction are gold and diamond jewelry and designer purses.
They have authenticated all items and added complete descriptions, so people know exactly what they are bidding on. The listings also include quality photos, or they are at the shop so people can look at each item.
People interested in participating in the auction can register for it. Once registered, participants can watch the items to see if the price is something they can afford or are willing to bid on.
For questions, visit, pawnidaho.com/.
Contact
Idaho Pawn & GoldContact
Samuel Reading
208-487-8003
https://pawnidaho.com
Samuel Reading
208-487-8003
https://pawnidaho.com
Categories