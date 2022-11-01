California Premier JLG Dealer Elite Construction Equipment Raises $40,000 for At-Risk Youth and Drug Prevention
Los Angeles County Sherriff Alex Villanueva accepts a check on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Youth Foundation, and says, "We're just fighting a battle from hell now with this fentanyl. (The money) is going to a good cause."
Artesia, CA, November 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Drug prevention hits home when beloved Elite Construction Equipment family member Andre Mateo Tomazic died tragically from a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. In response, the southern California heavy equipment rental company held a community fundraiser centered around supporting at risk youth and drug prevention.
The results surpassed expectations. Donations poured in from local, national, and international organizations such as CWDriver and JLG Equipment. As a result, Elite Construction Equipment donated $20,000 each to Waymakers of Orange County, an organization dedicated to helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis and to the LA County Sherriff’s Youth Foundation which creates a second home for youth in disadvantaged communities.
According to Elite General Manager Joe Szabo, “I’ve read that construction workers are seven times more likely to die from overdoes than workers in other professions, but it’s different when it hits home. When Andre passed, everyone here at Elite felt like we had to do something to help protect our youth and inform the community.”
To learn more about Elite Construction Equipment, please visit: https://www.eliteconstructionequipment.com or https://blog.eliteconstructionequipment.com/
Supported organizations:
https://waymakersoc.org/
https://sheriffsyouthfoundation.org/
About Elite Construction Equipment
Elite Construction Equipment provides rentals, sales, parts and service for all JLG, Gradall, Skytrak, Genei, Hyster, Mutiquip and more machines. They are your one-stop-shop for all your construction and equipment needs.
For questions, please get in touch with Joe Szabo, General Manager for Elite Construction at: 562-243-5418

