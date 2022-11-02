Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf

Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction.