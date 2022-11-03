Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC Celebrated Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building Addition
Aerospace Fabrication to construct new building addition in Farmington, Minnesota and kicked off the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2022, with many key community members to help celebrate the occasion.
Farmington, MN, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, key members of the community joined with owners and employees of Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC at the groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the building addition to the Aerospace Fabrication facility. This development will enable the company to continue to expand its diverse product offering in aerospace and cryogenic insulation applications and beyond.
The Project
The new construction project is located in the Farmington Industrial Park just east of Pilot Knob Road, off 208th Street West in Farmington, Minnesota. The project will include a 13,333 square foot addition to expand the existing building for increased production and new processing systems. In addition, it will expand stockroom space, provide a shop location and extra employee facilities.
“We are excited to witness the rapid growth of the aerospace and cryogenic industries,” said Rod Guenther, Managing Partner/General Manager. “This additional manufacturing space will allow us to meet the needs of our current customers as well as more effectively pursue new markets.”
Anticipated Completion
Aerospace Fabrication is eager for construction to begin this week and anticipate this project to be wrapped up by spring 2023.
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC trademarks of Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC in the United States.
For more information, press only:
Aerospace Fabrication
Contact Name: Jim Sokup, Managing Partner / Operations Manager
Telephone: (651) 463-8500 X110
Email: james.sokup@aerospacefab.com
About Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC is an ISO and AS registered manufacturer that leads the aerospace industry in the design, manufacture, and installation of Multilayer Insulation Blankets (MLI) and associated passive thermal control products. Established in 1999, Aerospace Fabrication provides quality MLI Blankets to the most extreme aerospace and cryogenic environments. Over the past two decades the firm has teamed up with leading aerospace companies and governmental organizations to provide MLI for countless big science missions, optical telescopes, numerous data collecting satellites and International Space Station projects.
Inquiries about Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC may be directed to: Brent Anderson @ (651) 463-8500 X109 (or brent.anderson@aerospacefab.com).
About APPRO Development, Inc.
APPRO Development is a design-build firm located in Lakeville, Minnesota. Along with sister company, CERRON Commercial Properties, LLC, they have been providing unique commercial and industrial property solutions for local businesses since 1987.
Inquiries about this project by APPRO Development, Inc., may be directed to:
Jim Connelly @ (952) 469-2171 or jimc@approdevelopment.com, or Darby Regan @ (952) 583-6137 or darbyr@approdevelopment.com.
Categories