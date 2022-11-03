Cut Media’s Hiho Kids and American Girl Create Content Partnership for Brand’s All-New Truly Me Line of Dolls, Outfits and Accessories
First-time partnership launches with special episode inside American Girl’s flagship Chicago store.
Los Angeles, CA, November 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cut Media and HiHo Kids today announced a content-based partnership with the iconic doll and book brand, American Girl. The first-time partnership kicked off with a special episode to showcase the revamp of American Girl’s contemporary 18-inch Truly Me dolls. The all-new Truly Me line now offers fans tons of unique doll, accessory, and outfit combinations to represent their diverse styles, personalities, and interests. The episode features the HiHo girls visiting American Girl’s flagship Chicago store, where they talk about their new Truly Me dolls and what makes them special, while enjoying delicious treats from the American Girl Cafe. The special episode can be found here.
With over 6.4M fans across YouTube and social, American Girl will tap into HiHo Kids influential audience of parents and kids to help drive awareness, buzz, and engage their loyal fan-base. With a comprehensive promotion and distribution strategy across platforms, HiHo and American Girl will reach audiences at scale. The full episode, alongside promotional assets, will be published on HiHo’s official social accounts with select custom content delivered to American Girl and participating talent for original publication across their owned and operated accounts.
“American Girl is an ideal partner for HiHo, a Cut Media brand, as they embody our mission to promote empathy through play and set the tone for a generation of critical thinkers,” said Abigale Smith, Cut Media’s Executive Director of Brand Partnerships. The Truly Me dolls provide young kids everywhere the ability to foster creativity and self-expression by giving them the opportunity to select dolls that look like them with their own unique interests and personalities. Our mission is to spark conversations that foster understanding by creating the best video formats on the internet and we look forward to sharing our content around the revamp of this iconic doll line.”
For more information on Cut Media and HiHo Kids, please visit: www.youtube.com/hihokids.
About HiHo Kids:
HiHo Kids is part of Cut Media, a cutting-edge entertainment company and leader in digital media and games. HiHo’s goal is to promote empathy through play and set the tone for a generation of critical thinkers. With more than 6.4M fans across YouTube and social, HiHo’s co-watching content brings parents and kids together to drive awareness and in the process, activate a captive and loyal audience. To check out HiHo Kids content, please visit: www.youtube.com/hihokids.
About American Girl
American Girl® is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that help girls grow up with confidence and strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, Create Your Own, and the flagship historical characters. The company sells products directly through its catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers across North America. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.
With over 6.4M fans across YouTube and social, American Girl will tap into HiHo Kids influential audience of parents and kids to help drive awareness, buzz, and engage their loyal fan-base. With a comprehensive promotion and distribution strategy across platforms, HiHo and American Girl will reach audiences at scale. The full episode, alongside promotional assets, will be published on HiHo’s official social accounts with select custom content delivered to American Girl and participating talent for original publication across their owned and operated accounts.
“American Girl is an ideal partner for HiHo, a Cut Media brand, as they embody our mission to promote empathy through play and set the tone for a generation of critical thinkers,” said Abigale Smith, Cut Media’s Executive Director of Brand Partnerships. The Truly Me dolls provide young kids everywhere the ability to foster creativity and self-expression by giving them the opportunity to select dolls that look like them with their own unique interests and personalities. Our mission is to spark conversations that foster understanding by creating the best video formats on the internet and we look forward to sharing our content around the revamp of this iconic doll line.”
For more information on Cut Media and HiHo Kids, please visit: www.youtube.com/hihokids.
About HiHo Kids:
HiHo Kids is part of Cut Media, a cutting-edge entertainment company and leader in digital media and games. HiHo’s goal is to promote empathy through play and set the tone for a generation of critical thinkers. With more than 6.4M fans across YouTube and social, HiHo’s co-watching content brings parents and kids together to drive awareness and in the process, activate a captive and loyal audience. To check out HiHo Kids content, please visit: www.youtube.com/hihokids.
About American Girl
American Girl® is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that help girls grow up with confidence and strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, Create Your Own, and the flagship historical characters. The company sells products directly through its catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers across North America. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.
Contact
Michael GoldbergContact
516-369-3167
516-369-3167
Categories