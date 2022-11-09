Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes BJJ Academy & Self Defense School Win Best Academy at JitzKings Tournament
Local martial arts students win big at Jiu-Jitsu tournament.
Miami, FL, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Grappling and wrestling are all part of the training when you're learning Jiu-Jitsu. Several students from Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes academy showed off their skills in all three areas during this weekend's South Florida JitzKing Open, where the academy placed #1 overall.
JizKing Open, who held the event on October 29, is a Florida-based amateur Jiu-Jitsu promotion committed to hosting live grappling parties featuring amateur male and female grapplers around.
“I’m really proud of our team, coaches, and parents who bring their children to us and entrust us with their development in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” said owner and professor Carlos Ramirez, of the Miami Lakes jiu jitsu and self defense school.
The academy hosts four additional competition training sessions for children who participate in BJJ tournaments, two in wrestling and one in conditioning, in addition to regular classes. Competition training involves sparring, wrestling, and physical conditioning. Several athletes from the school brought their best moves to the tournament in Miami where some as young as eight years old took home the win, including 159 overall points and 28 victories.
“When Professor Wilson Sgai joined us almost six years ago as a highly ranked competitor in the IBJJF, he brought with him a knowledge for success in jiu jitsu competition and he instilled this competitive spirit within the academy,” said Ramirez.
About:
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his Jiu-Jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his Jiu Jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil. Training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie, he is the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
