St. Stephen Organic Wine Tastings at Jimbo’s in San Diego
Come Try Excellent New Organic Wines at Jimbo’s.
San Diego, CA, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- St. Stephen Vineyards, LLC today announced upcoming tastings of its award-winning organic Cabernet Sauvignon and Carmenere wines at selected Jimbo’s locations in the San Diego Metropolitan area.
Jimbo’s was founded in 1984 with the vision to have a piece of organic fruit in every child’s recyclable lunch bag. Jimbo’s provides the highest quality organic and natural foods available, and is San Diego’s trusted go-to source for the purest products—carrying organic, non-GMO and foods that nourish its customers.
Jimbo’s is committed to the community, children and the environment—is actively involved in schools, promoting environmental groups and practices, and contributing to local charities.
From St. Stephen Owner Tim Edwards, “Jimbo’s is the perfect partner in San Diego. They are great to work with and, like us, Jimbo’s is committed to the community, the environment, and to providing high quality organic and natural foods.”
Jessie Casanova, CEO of Atrium Wine Brokers said, “The most important thing about St. Stephen wines is that they taste great. We encourage you to attend one of these tastings at Jimbo’s and try for yourself.”
Jimbo’s has four locations throughout San Diego County—Carmel Valley, Escondido, Carlsbad, and 4S Ranch. The first tastings at Jimbo’s are scheduled for:
● Monday, November 14, 2022, 4-6 pm at Jimbo’s 4S Ranch, Located in the 4S Commons Town Center, 10511 4S Commons Dr., Ste. 155, San Diego, CA 92127, (858) 432-7755
● Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 4-6 pm at Jimbo’s Escondido, 1633 S. Centre City Pkwy., Escondido, CA 92025, (760) 489-7755
● Wednesday, November 16, 4-6 pm at Jimbo’s Carmel Valley, 12841 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130, (858) 793-7755
● Thursday, November 17, 2022, 4-6 pm at Jimbo’s Carlsbad, Located in the
Forum Shopping Center, 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA 92009, (760) 334-
7755
For more information on Jimbo’s visit www.jimbos.com or follow Jimbo’s on social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
St. Stephen Vineyards is located in the Colchagua Valley of Chile and in San José, California, and produces award-winning estate grown organic wines. All proceeds benefit environmental causes.
St. Stephen Organic Vineyards was invited to present to the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid. This conference serves as the annual formal meeting of the UNFCCC Parties to assess progress in dealing with climate change. Learn more about St. Stephen Organic Vineyards at https://ststephen.cl/.
Atrium Wine Brokers, based in Vista, California, distributes St. Stephen wines in California and is an advocate of distinctive, family-owned wineries from all over the world. Learn more about Atrium at https://www.atriumwinebrokers.com/.
