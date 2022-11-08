STOMP Out Bullying Announces National Block It Out Day

On National Block It Out Day, a STOMP Out Bullying initiative, the goal is to block negativity from the digital lives of students, and by doing so, end cruelty, homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism, hatred and online violence. In 2021, STOMP Out Bullying reached 3.9 million by creating a chain reaction by participating in and passing the message forward to their friends and family who blocked out cyberbullies, haters and trolls.