STOMP Out Bullying Announces National Block It Out Day
On National Block It Out Day, a STOMP Out Bullying initiative, the goal is to block negativity from the digital lives of students, and by doing so, end cruelty, homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism, hatred and online violence. In 2021, STOMP Out Bullying reached 3.9 million by creating a chain reaction by participating in and passing the message forward to their friends and family who blocked out cyberbullies, haters and trolls.
National Block It Out Day’s goal is promote positivity in the digital community and encourages everyone who is being bullied or mistreated online to block out their bully on social media and urge their friends, family and others to do the same. According to The Cyberbullying Research Center, 34% of the students surveyed have experienced cyberbullying in their lifetimes.
STOMP Out Bullying continues to block negativity in the digital space. "This year, we are asking youths around the world from every corner of the web to block out their bullies to create a more positive and safe digital space for themselves," says Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying. She continues, "This year we especially hope to continue to create an even bigger chain reaction that will end cruelty and online hatred."
About STOMP Out Bullying™
Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to ending the hate and changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.
Website: http://www.stompoutbullying.org
Twitter: @STOMPOutBullyng
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StompOutBullying/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theofficialstompoutbullying/
Contact:
Jessica DelMundo
media@stompoutbullying.org
Source:
STOMP Out Bullying
http://www.stompoutbullying.org
