Beyond Spots & Dots Receives Top Awards for Creativity and Excellence
MarCom Awards recognize Pittsburgh-based advertising agency for industry-leading work.
Pittsburgh, PA, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots has received four prestigious awards for providing industry-leading work for its clients. The MarCom Awards have recognized several projects for exceeding industry expectations and demonstrating the highest level of excellence in the field. Beyond Spots & Dots received a Platinum Award, Gold Award, and Honorable Mention for website development and a Gold Award for print advertising.
“I’m beyond thrilled that the MarCom Awards have recognized our team’s hard work,” Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots said. “Seeing the work we provide for our clients exceeding expectations shows the degree of excellence present in our incredible team.”
The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition recognizing outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. The Platinum Award is presented to entries among the most outstanding in the competition and recognizes excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. Beyond Spots & Dots received a Platinum Award for website development for a Western Pennsylvania non-profit organization.
The Gold Award recognizes work that exceed the highest standards of the industry. Beyond Spots & Dots received a Gold Award for website redesign for a nonprofit medical transport service in Western Pennsylvania and for print media advertising campaigns for work with an organization in Virginia. Both the Gold and Platinum MarCom Awards symbolize a tremendous achievement and place Beyond Spots & Dots in the upper echelons of advertising agencies in the competition.
Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots can help put your business in front of consumers and generate bottom-line sales results at beyondspotsanddots.com.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
David Cross
412-246-9145
www.beyondspotsanddots.com
