UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors

UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG.