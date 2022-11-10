UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors
UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG.
Alejandro Antonini, Head of Growth at UltraAlgo said, “The latest release is part of our continued development effort for a complete algorithmic trading solution designed for the retail trading community. Now included is the ability to optimize any trading pattern with a single click, leveraging the power of genetic algorithms in real-time with low latency. These type of market instruments have traditionally been reserved for high-frequency-traders; the focus is to provide best-in-class products for non-professional investors across regulated U.S. exchange environments.”
As part of the trading integration, each market order generates price confirmation and validation directly through the brokerage on record. In combination with the trade alert function(s), customers can enter profit targets and stop limits to control risk exposure during regular trading hours.
Back-testing is core to the products. With the latest platform release, investors leverage the power of genetic algorithms in combination with their robust 15-indicator script to quickly identify profitable trading patterns. Run through thousands of input combinations for a clear indication of which settings delivered optimal profitability rates or profit factor. Included are multiple models of optimization, including the option of a trading strategy that focuses on a high return / high risk vs. lower returns / lower risk allocation.
About UltraAlgo
UltraAlgo provides best-in-class trading software to investors and traders. Founded in 2020, UltraAlgo has supported thousands of traders internationally with advanced trading technology and industry-leading support. UltraAlgo delivers simplified algorithmic trading from anywhere, with complete access to the platform for Windows and/or Mac, log in on the web with Chrome and other browsers.
For more information, visit www.ultraalgo.com or on Twitter at @shortalgotrades.
Full risk disclosure: Equities, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one’s financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please read the platform and brokerage disclosures prior to engaging in any type of trading.
Contact
UltraAlgoContact
Alejandro Antonini
203-668-0180
https://www.ultraalgo.com
