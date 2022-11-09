Klevr.ai Partners with BioSteel in Move to Further Growth of Their Athletes
Ontario, Canada, November 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Klevr.ai and BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (BioSteel) announced a partnership naming BioSteel the official partner of the Klevr mobile app. This milestone partnership will debut this fall, with BioSteel branding to be included within the Klevr mobile app, providing BioSteel product placement rights, and community engagement across the Klevr community to bring the message of “Clean. Healthy. Hydration.” to athletes, parents and coaches.
Beginning in fall of 2022, Klevr users will begin to see BioSteel logos and products throughout the app and at all Klevr hosted events.
BioSteel was born in a professional sports locker room when retired player, Michael Cammalleri and his business partner John Celenza, set out to offer a "better-for-you" hydration option for athletes. The duo established a zero-sugar formula that features essential electrolytes and no artificial flavors or preservatives. From there, the brand quickly became highly sought-after in professional sports and can be found in locker rooms and sports fields throughout North America, most notably in professional hockey.
BioSteel has set out on a grassroots journey to engage youth athletes across North America, who are seeking a cleaner, healthier hydration option, and a union with Klevr was a perfect partnership. Having just recently launched its Coaches Marketplace, which has seen the likes of current and former Pro Athletes such as Kris Versteeg (Former Pro), Andrew Ladd (current Pro), Drew Shore (Former Pro), Steven Oleksy (Former Pro), Patrick Wiercioch (Former Pro), and Ben Agosto (American Silver Medalist) flock to the platform which allows coaches to monetize their digital platform through a Connect, Coach, Collect model. The platform launched in September of 2022 and has seen continued growth in athletes looking to connect with world class coaches to further develop their skills.
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with another former Pro Athlete and BioSteel," said Klevr Co-Founder Kris Versteeg. "We have made significant progress with Klevr since our launch in December of 2021 and adding partners like BioSteel, who believe in our app and how our athletic platform, provides the tools for anyone to gain an edge is paramount for continued growth.”
About Klevr:
Klevr is an athletic platform that provides the tools for anyone to gain an edge. The mobile app is available in the iOS app store and is centered around the company mission to assist in the collective ability for athletes to play smarter. Klevr allows users to capture impressive moments in real-time, and provides the ability to streamline the process for instant feedback and learnings. Additionally, it features a Marketplace to access exclusive, applicable advice and training from World Class coaches.
About BioSteel:
Michael Cammalleri and John Celenza founded BioSteel in 2009 and have quickly developed a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a zero-sugar alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep athletes and health-conscious consumers hydrated throughout the day.
Justin DiGaetano
609-315-7186
https://www.klevr.ai
609-315-7186
https://www.klevr.ai
