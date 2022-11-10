Nuvem, a Leading Pharmacy Technology & Services Company, Appoints New CEO
Mount Laurel, NJ, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nuvem (or the “Company”), a high-growth, healthcare technology company offering an integrated suite of pharmacy claims administration technology, related analytics and onsite pharmacy management services to safety net healthcare providers, announced that Matthew Umscheid has joined the Company as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Umscheid has close to 30 years of business experience, with the last 20 years focused across several healthcare and software businesses. Most recently, Mr. Umscheid served as CEO at Envysion, a Colorado-based Video SaaS company which was acquired by Motorola Solutions. Prior to that, Mr. Umscheid held multiple senior leadership roles at LogistiCare and Providence Service Corp. (now known as Modivcare), a diversified healthcare and human services company focused on providing critical healthcare services primarily to Medicaid members. Earlier in his career, Mr. Umscheid worked as a strategic advisor, operational partner and board member for several private equity backed healthcare technology companies and was a commercial and clinical operations consultant to life sciences companies. Mr. Umscheid said, “I am thrilled to join Nuvem to support safety net providers with technology and services that create business efficiencies allowing them to focus on their core mission of caring for underserved patients in their communities. I am excited to partner with our clients and the Nuvem team to continue innovating in this critical segment of the U.S. healthcare system.”
Colleen DiClaudio, President and Founder of Nuvem said, “We listen and learn from our clients, and we have developed software and services that are unrivaled in the industry. We see tremendous potential for continued expansion and our rapid growth since 2014 demonstrates the strength of our offerings, value proposition, and client service. We are pleased to have Matt on board to add support for the next phase of our growth.”
Kurt Brumme, Partner at Parthenon Capital, added, “Nuvem delivers a unique combination of cloud-based technology, analytics and pharmacy management services that enable clients to leverage a comprehensive pharmacy program to improve access to affordable medications and clinical outcomes. Matt’s background across both healthcare and software, combined with a deep focus on value for customers and strong business building expertise, make him an ideal leader to accelerate Nuvem’s plans for growth and innovation.”
About Nuvem
Nuvem is a leading provider of innovative, pharmacy claims administration and related technology-enabled solutions as well as on-site pharmacy management services for healthcare provider organizations nationwide. It is Nuvem’s mission to make healthcare technology an asset to each clients’ organization. Nuvem’s flagship product, 340BasicsTM, is a pharmacy claims administration platform that enables qualified healthcare providers to purchase drugs under the Federal 340B Drug Discount Program. Clients leverage Nuvem’s platform and industry-leading client support to manage day-to-day pharmacy claims processing and to build and optimize retail pharmacy networks that afford patients convenient access to their medications. Nuvem has also successfully launched a suite of add-on products and services to deliver, audit and compliance, specialty pharmacy referral solutions and complete in-house pharmacy management services that provide incremental efficiencies and savings for clients. Nuvem is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ with additional offices in Melville, NY and Sharon Hill, PA. For more information, visit www.nuvemhealth.com.
About Parthenon Capital
Parthenon Capital is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by backing new executives. Parthenon has particular expertise in financial and insurance services, healthcare and technology services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. For more information, visit www.parthenoncapital.com.
