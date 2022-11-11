DataJoint Launches New Cloud-Based System for Automating Neuroscience Experiments
DataJoint's New Cloud Solution Improves Lab Efficiency and Accuracy
Houston, TX, November 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DataJoint, a company that streamlines the way that neuroscientists acquire, process, and share their data, is launching what CEO Dimitri Yatsenko calls a “new operating system for science.” The new offering, DataJoint Works, vastly expands the ability of scientists to scale up experiments and take on more daring projects.
“DataJoint Works takes friction out of experimental neuroscience,” said Yatsenko. “DataJoint helps neuroscience labs simplify and scale their operations.”
Scientists can create a personal DataJoint account to set up and manage multiple projects. To set up a project, scientists select the type of experiment, sensors, and analytical methods from DataJoint’s standard component library. Once a project is set up, scientists can invite collaborators, operate their experiment, analyze the data, and publish their results.
With DataJoint Works, labs can start acquiring and processing data before writing a single line of code. DataJoint automates complex computations in the cloud, so labs don’t have to worry about managing data and computing infrastructure.
DataJoint is partnering with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (“APL”), in Laurel, Maryland, to integrate DataJoint Works with the broader neuroinformatics ecosystem. APL’s neuroscience team will focus on integrations with BRAIN Initiative tools and resources including DANDI Archive, Neurodata Without Borders, BossDB, and Neuroglancer.
DataJoint’s library of plug-and-play components allows science teams flexibility and reliability in setting up their experiments. These open-source components are curated from leading labs and regularly updated to support the latest developments.
DataJoint’s architecture unifies source data, computations, and results, to guarantee reproducible science. Science teams using DataJoint can trust that their research results tie back to the original data recorded in the lab.
“DataJoint helps scientists work faster with confidence,” said Monty Kosma, Chief Product Officer. “DataJoint safeguards data integrity and the reproducibility of scientific results.”
Visit DataJoint at Neuroscience 2022 in San Diego, California, Nov. 12-16, Booth 2504. DataJoint’s neuroscientists will be demonstrating DataJoint Works and its expert team will be available for individual consultations. Try DataJoint Works with a free account at try.datajoint.com.
About DataJoint
DataJoint creates software tools for operating neuroscience experiments. Over 100 neuroscience labs around the world trust DataJoint. DataJoint’s work is supported by BRAIN Initiative grants from the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) to curate a library of open-source components (U24NS116470) and to commercialize a managed service for collecting, analyzing, and sharing neuroscience data (R44NS129492). DataJoint envisions a future of frictionless collaboration among teams of scientists, joining their efforts to reverse engineer the workings of the brain. For more, please visit DataJoint.com or follow us on Twitter at @DataJoint.
The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Contact
Dimitri Yatsenko
(832) 979-7273
https://datajoint.com
