Filipino Author Draws from Her Heritage to Create Gripping YA Horror
As part of Philippine Book Development Month, Cinnabar Moth has completed its development of the YA horror, "The Girl," by Filipino author Victory Witherkeigh. "The Girl" is grounded in Filipino history and explores what it means to be Filipino American while showcasing historic and modern Filipino view points.
Santa Fe, NM, November 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cinnabar Moth Publishing announces the publication of The Girl, by Victory Witherkeigh, Filipino American novelist and winner of the Two Sisters Writing and Publishing Short Story Contest. The girl is possessed due to the deal general LapuLapu made with the goddess of death 500 years before her birth. She loses the support of her extended family when her parents immigrate to the US from the Philippines. Her life becomes increasingly complicated as she struggles to acclimate to life in the US and battle the demon within.
The story follows the girl from her birth in the Philippines to life in the U.S. The Girl is enriched throughout with Filipino culture and values. A variety of Filipino perspectives are shared, including a mix of modern and historic viewpoints. The Girl provides representation and an exploration of what is mean to be a Filipino-American.
The story follows the girl from her birth in the Philippines to life in the U.S. The Girl is enriched throughout with Filipino culture and values. A variety of Filipino perspectives are shared, including a mix of modern and historic viewpoints. The Girl provides representation and an exploration of what is mean to be a Filipino-American.
Contact
Cinnabar Moth PublishingContact
Kisstopher Musick
505-365-0567
cinnabarmoth.com
Kisstopher Musick
505-365-0567
cinnabarmoth.com
Categories