Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Pre-Black Friday Sale
With Christmas shopping in full swing, Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they will have a pre-Black Friday sale to help their community save money on gifts.
Fayetteville, NC, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thanksgiving marks the time when shoppers start searching for the best deals on unique gifts like fine jewelry, luxury handbags, and designer watches. They also have a VIP list that gives customers $20.00 towards their purchase.
November 17 through the 19 are the days the pre-Black Friday Sale will take place. They want customers to know that they have worked hard to fill their inventory with unique-one of a kind gifts.
They have quality pre-owned items for children, teens, and adults. They also have beautiful fine jewelry for the ladies and power tools for the men in your life.
Shopping pre-owned is a good way to stretch the budget. Customers don't have to worry about buying fakes or non authenticated products, because Parker Pawn and Jewerly tests all the precious metals that come into the store and authenticate all their handbags.
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
