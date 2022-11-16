An Innovative Tradeshow Organizer Jotia Group Launches Everything Finance Expo Running Alongside Real Estate and Web3/Blockchain; Which is the First of Its Kind
A B2B event organizer with the goal to revolutionize events has launched the first event of its kind in the US. The new launch called Everything Finance Expo would showcase the latest trends, services and products in Finance, Blockchain, Web3 and Real Estate plus lots of industry leading experts delivering educational contents.
Las Vegas, NV, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Everything Finance Expo is the event of the future.
As never seen before but well overdue, there would be an event bringing together the who's who is in Finance, Web3, Blockchain and Real Estate.
Jotia Group has launched their event called Everything Finance Expo to be held over the course of 2 days, with the best of the best in the industry in Las Vegas. With the intention and goal to revolutionize and disrupt not just the Tradeshow industry, but also create a platform where people can come to learn about the future and source the service that would be integral in our lives, and also to ensure they can source these services and products from the most reputable in their various fields.
Expect over 5,000 industry c-suite execs, ranging from CEOs, CMOs, CTO, Engineers, Crypto & NFT enthusiasts and creators, Developers, Investors, VC's, Realtors & Real estate agents, and Innovators to name a few.
All these highly qualified visitors aim to see great technologies and products from organizations servicing the traditional Finance, Metaverse, AI, NFT, Defi and Real Estate.
The future is at hand and you are encouraged to come see for yourself firsthand.
Contact
Jotia LLCContact
J.R. Awguagbaka
702-381-3862
www.everythingfinanceexpo.com
