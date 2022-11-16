An Innovative Tradeshow Organizer Jotia Group Launches Everything Finance Expo Running Alongside Real Estate and Web3/Blockchain; Which is the First of Its Kind

A B2B event organizer with the goal to revolutionize events has launched the first event of its kind in the US. The new launch called Everything Finance Expo would showcase the latest trends, services and products in Finance, Blockchain, Web3 and Real Estate plus lots of industry leading experts delivering educational contents.