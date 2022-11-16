Landmark 1983 Book "A Secret I Can't Tell" About LGBTQ Families, Now Updated & Reissued

First published in 1983, "A Secret I Can't Tell" was the only record of American same-sex-headed household family life during the homophobic Moral Majority. Now, updated and reissued, it draws a direct line between Anita Bryant and the “Save Our Children coalition” of the 1970s and today’s anti-LGBTQ political climate. With new interviews and a new foreword, the book provides an unparalleled look at how far we’ve come and underscores how close we are to returning to a dark past.