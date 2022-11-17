ASRock Rack Drives Performance and Energy Efficiency in the Data Center with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors
ASRock Rack Inc. now supporting 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors based on "Zen 4" architecture across new product lineup.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ASRock Rack, the leading innovative server company, today announced its support of the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors that can deliver faster time to results, helping provide more and better insights for decision making, driving better business outcomes.
ASRock Rack today announces their first wave of cutting-edge server solutions including three server motherboards and six server barebones powered by AMD EPYC 9004 Series CPUs, delivering the next generation of server architecture and energy efficiency.
Coming from the exceptional leader in the motherboard industry, the ASRock Rack motherboards continually accelerate to the next level. The GENOAD8UD-2T/X550 and GENOAD24QM3-2L2T/BCM support single 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and equipped with 8 DIMM (1 DIMM per channel) and 24 DIMM (2 DIMMs per channel) slots respectively. These motherboards support high performant DDR5 DIMMs and fast PCIe® Gen 5 I/O, which enables the demands of today's AI and ML applications and the increasing use of accelerators, GPUs, FPGAs and more. Further, GENOAD8UD-2T/X550 has 4 PCIe5.0 x16 slots, 5 MCIO and dual 10GbE ports. GENOAD24QM3-2L2T/BCM fully unleash the memory channel and capacity and has 2 PCIe x16 slots, 9 MCIO connectors for PCIe Gen5 expansions while offering onboard dual 1GbE, dual 10GbE, plus 1 OCP NIC3.0 slot for networking.
These server boards are also built in ASRock Rack's 1U single socket servers, such as 1U4L4E-GENOA, 1U4L-GENOA/2T, 1U8S4E-GENOA/2T, and 1U12E-GENOA/2L2T. These general-purpose storage servers have increased their memory speed and capacity by transitioning its support from DDR4 to DDR5 RDIMM, and offer more storage options. Organizations large and small can benefit from the innovations and performance breakthroughs 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs can deliver for the world's most demanding workloads.
"4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are expected to be the world's highest performance server CPUs that deliver leadership energy efficiency as well as low total cost of ownership across workloads and industries. By adopting 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, enterprises can optimize their data center footprint to do more with less, accelerating their core business while helping address their sustainability goals," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD.
Last but not least, the dual socket GENOA2D24TM3-2L+ supports 12+12 DIMMs which are beneficial to enterprises for larger in memory workload capacity. This server board comes in ASRock Rack systems 2U12L-GENOA2 and 1U12E-GENOA2. The 2U rackmount server, 2U12L-GENOA2, supports up to 12 hot-swap 3.5" or 2.5" drives and two fixed internal 2.5" SATA drives, as 1U height all-flash NVNe servers 1U12E-GENOA2 can adopt up to 12 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe drives for all of your cloud, hyper-scale enterprise, and high-performance computing needs.
For more information on ASRock Rack products supporting 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, please visit: https://www.asrockrack.com/minisite/EPYC9004/.
