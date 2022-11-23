Calgary's Rising Population Has Led to Huge Demand in Multifamily Real Estate; Calgary Multifamily Fills the Gap of Multifamily Resources

The population of Calgary has been growing rapidly for the last couple years. With this comes a higher demand for rentals, resulting in a larger need for commercial multifamily. It is no secret that multifamily properties require a lot of management. Calgary Multifamily was established to handle the coordination of building maintenance, tenant vetting & placement, and renewals & inspections. Their systems are tried and tested.