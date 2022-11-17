Color Marketing Group® Awards Leatrice Eiseman with the Forrest L. Dimmick Award for Excellence in Color Marketing

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, bestowed its top honor to Leatrice Eiseman on November 11 at their International Summit in Tucson, AZ. The Forrest L. Dimmick Award for Excellence in Color Marketing recognizes revolutionary, dramatic or exceptional contributions in the field of color marketing.