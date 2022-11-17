Color Marketing Group® Awards Leatrice Eiseman with the Forrest L. Dimmick Award for Excellence in Color Marketing
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, bestowed its top honor to Leatrice Eiseman on November 11 at their International Summit in Tucson, AZ. The Forrest L. Dimmick Award for Excellence in Color Marketing recognizes revolutionary, dramatic or exceptional contributions in the field of color marketing.
Alexandria, VA, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Legendary color expert Leatrice Eiseman was bestowed the Forrest L. Dimmick Award for Excellence in Color Marketing by Color Marketing Group on November 11 at their International Summit in Tucson, AZ. The award is the association’s highest honor, and recognizes revolutionary, dramatic or exceptional contributions in the field of color marketing.
Leatrice Eiseman has been called “The International Color Guru.” She heads the Eiseman Center for Color Information and Training and is also Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. Eiseman has been widely quoted in many publications and recognized by Fortune Magazine and the Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential people in the world of color. She has authored ten books on color, and is a sought-after speaker for trade shows, schools, in-house business presentations, and webinars on color trends, the psychology of color and its usage, as well as consumer color preferences.
Color Marketing Group President Peggy Van Allen said, “Our recipient of this award is someone who has unquestionably elevated the importance of color and color marketing across many industries and for many decades. Not only has her work influenced all of us in this field but she has shared her knowledge and taught many of us how to tap into our color passion and grow in our ability to understand and communicate about color.”
About The Forrest L. Dimmick Award
The Forrest L. Dimmick Award for Excellence in Color Marketing, the highest honor bestowed by Color Marketing Group, was established in 1969. Forrest L. Dimmick, Ph D. (1893-1968) was an early member of CMG and the principal speaker at its first meeting in 1962. As a Professor of Psychology at Northwestern University, University of Michigan, and Hobart College, Dimmick focused on Color Vision studies. He later headed the Vision Bureau at the US Naval Research Laboratory. CMG’s Forrest L. Dimmick Award is awarded in recognition of revolutionary, dramatic, or exceptional contributions to the field of color marketing. It may be presented to individuals, groups, associations, corporations, institutions, government agencies, local or national governments, or sovereign states, provinces or countries. Previous recipients include retailer Target, artist Dale Chihuly, designer Alexander Julian, and the United States Postal Service.
About Color Marketing Group®
Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.
