iSpring Solutions Inc. Updates Its Range of Stand-Alone Tools to Version 11
iSpring Solutions Inc. Updates Its Range of Stand-Alone Tools to Version 11 and launches special offers on iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Presenter, iSpring Converter Pro, and other powerful eLearning tools.
Alexandria, VA, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iSpring Solutions Inc., a global leader in the eLearning software and services sector, has updated its set of stand-alone course authoring tools that are contained in iSpring Suite 11 and will launch a special Black Friday offer. The sale began on November 19 and runs through November 28. New users can sign up for an annual subscription of just $197 for any of the following products:
iSpring QuizMaker
iSpring QuizMaker is a convenient, functional, and easy-to-learn quiz creation tool with an intuitive interface. It’s possible to use templates with 14 question types and illustrate the content with graphics and animations.
iSpring Converter Pro
iSpring Converter Pro converts PowerPoint presentations into HTML5, mp4, and SCORM format accurately. A user will only have to upload the result to a website or YouTube. It is important to note that all PPT animations and transitions are preserved perfectly during the transfer process.
iSpring Cam Pro
This utility captures a webcam video or adds a voice-over recording for screencasts and online lectures with ease. Upon completion, results can be uploaded to an LMS or YouTube.
iSpring Presenter
iSpring Presenter is a robust tool for creating online courses; users can upload existing PowerPoint documents or create a new course within the app. Completed online courses can be enhanced with video lectures and finish with a knowledge quiz.
"As we develop our products, we continually strive to make iSpring solutions easy to use and accessible worldwide, regardless of anyone’s proficiency in the software. With this sale, we're taking an additional step forward to benefit our users. We’ve made the products even more affordable, enabling a wide range of educators to discover the nearly limitless potential of online learning," says Michael Keller, Chief eLearning Expert at iSpring.
About iSpring Solutions
iSpring Solutions is a global leader in creating award-winning eLearning software.
For over 20 years, the company has developed more than ten stand-alone eLearning tools, including iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Converter Pro, and iSpring Cam Pro. These tools are highly anticipated among eLearning professionals both separately and together — in iSpring Suite, an all-in-one authoring toolkit.
iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional customer service. Over 59,000 customers in more than 170 countries choose iSpring for its high level of performance and reliability. The customer list includes thousands of freelance Instructional Designers and teachers, almost 200 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, some clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website www.ispringsolutions.com.
iSpring QuizMaker
iSpring QuizMaker is a convenient, functional, and easy-to-learn quiz creation tool with an intuitive interface. It’s possible to use templates with 14 question types and illustrate the content with graphics and animations.
iSpring Converter Pro
iSpring Converter Pro converts PowerPoint presentations into HTML5, mp4, and SCORM format accurately. A user will only have to upload the result to a website or YouTube. It is important to note that all PPT animations and transitions are preserved perfectly during the transfer process.
iSpring Cam Pro
This utility captures a webcam video or adds a voice-over recording for screencasts and online lectures with ease. Upon completion, results can be uploaded to an LMS or YouTube.
iSpring Presenter
iSpring Presenter is a robust tool for creating online courses; users can upload existing PowerPoint documents or create a new course within the app. Completed online courses can be enhanced with video lectures and finish with a knowledge quiz.
"As we develop our products, we continually strive to make iSpring solutions easy to use and accessible worldwide, regardless of anyone’s proficiency in the software. With this sale, we're taking an additional step forward to benefit our users. We’ve made the products even more affordable, enabling a wide range of educators to discover the nearly limitless potential of online learning," says Michael Keller, Chief eLearning Expert at iSpring.
About iSpring Solutions
iSpring Solutions is a global leader in creating award-winning eLearning software.
For over 20 years, the company has developed more than ten stand-alone eLearning tools, including iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Converter Pro, and iSpring Cam Pro. These tools are highly anticipated among eLearning professionals both separately and together — in iSpring Suite, an all-in-one authoring toolkit.
iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional customer service. Over 59,000 customers in more than 170 countries choose iSpring for its high level of performance and reliability. The customer list includes thousands of freelance Instructional Designers and teachers, almost 200 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, some clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website www.ispringsolutions.com.
Contact
iSpring Solutions Inc.Contact
Nadya Spellman
844-347-7764
www.ispringsolutions.com
Nadya Spellman
844-347-7764
www.ispringsolutions.com
Categories