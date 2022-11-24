Meticulous Manicurist LLC Announces New Location in Maricopa County, Arizona
The global beauty brand is moving production and distribution to sunnier skies. Meticulous Manicurist LLC, the beauty brand makers of professional salon nail industry supplies and the leading provider of pedicure tutorials on the internet, today announced that they are relocating their operations to Surprise, Arizona. The climate will better meet the needs of their staff and business needs.
Surprise, AZ, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The President and Vice President, Lori and Bruce Halloway, initiated plans to develop operations in Surprise, Arizona. The new office will allow the expansion of their Acrylic Nails line and other new self-care home products. The new office will allow their staff a better year-round climate and business tax benefits.
“The opening of Meticulous Manicurist LLC in Surprise, AZ is an important step toward realizing our product line expansion,” said Lori Halloway, President. “The new office will be the first of many important changes for the company in the coming year. A happy staff in a climate they can feel their best physically and mentally equates to thriving creativity and production.”
The new office sales projections are expected to outperform 2022 sales of 1.7 million dollars and generate 2 million dollars in sales for 2023.
The beauty and medical industries have a void in providing care for people with issues with their toenails. The Meticulous Manicurist LLC has filled that niche for people who don’t want their toenails removed or take medications requiring blood work. Issues include:
Ingrown Toenails
Pincer Toenails
Ram’s Horn Toenails
Fungal Toenails
Lori Halloway has been providing pedicure tutorials on her YouTube channel, The Meticulous Manicurist Nail Tutorials, since 2017 to teach people conservative pedicure techniques to restore their toenails safely. Halloway’s YouTube channel has recently hit a milestone of 772K subscribers and 264,000,000 views. Halloway is also known for her Meticulous Manicurist Pedicure Certification Course. She has grown a Network of Nail Technicians all over the United States, Australia, Bahamas, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. These Nail Technicians share the Meticulous Manicurist brand philosophy and provide detailed pedicure services to clients seeking help to resolve their toenail conditions.
About Meticulous Manicurist LLC
Founded in 2017, Meticulous Manicurist LLC is the maker of the famous Meticulous Manicurist Pedicure Tools line, Meticulous Manicurist Nail Polish line, and many other professional beauty supplies. The company’s mission is to provide high customer satisfaction by rendering exceptional products, providing excellent education, and promoting self-care.
Real life, real situations, for real learning are consistently shared to produce results most efficiently and effectively.
Success begins with the philosophy of prevention and preservation, and both are key to establishing excellent health personally and professionally. Meticulous Manicurist LLC currently serves over 2 million clients worldwide and employs six people in the greater Phoenix area. It has won numerous Peoples Choice awards for best service. For more information about Meticulous Manicurist LLC, visit its website www.meticulousmanicurist.com for retail shopping and www.academy.themeticulousmanicurist.com, for educational courses.
