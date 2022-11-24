Meticulous Manicurist LLC Announces New Location in Maricopa County, Arizona

The global beauty brand is moving production and distribution to sunnier skies. Meticulous Manicurist LLC, the beauty brand makers of professional salon nail industry supplies and the leading provider of pedicure tutorials on the internet, today announced that they are relocating their operations to Surprise, Arizona. The climate will better meet the needs of their staff and business needs.