Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Online Auction Ending December 2, 2022
Looking for a quality Christmas gift? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced a pawn default and estate auction ending December 2, 2022.
Meridian, ID, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Pawn and Gold has three stores in Meridian, Nampa, and Boise. Sometimes they get a surplus of quality items that either come from an estate or been defaulted on. To make it possible for people to get quality Christmas gifts, they will have an auction that will end December 2, 2022.
The auction is made up of 250 items, including gold and silver jewelry items and diamond and gem stone pendants, rings, and necklaces. They will also have gold and silver coins to purchase for that special coin collector.
Idaho Pawn and Gold offers a full range of pawn services, including pawn, retail, and buying services. They also offer estate services and can help people liquidate their valuables for the fraction of the cost of some estate services.
The online auction offers a great way to shop for unique items just in time for the holidays. Visit Idaho Pawn and Gold pawnidaho.com/ for details.
