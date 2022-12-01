NaturaLawn of America Welcomes New Marketing Director
NaturaLawn® of America is a national lawn care franchise system with 35 owners holding 99 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 26 states welcomes a strategic Director of Marketing.
Frederick, MD, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NaturaLawn® of America, the third largest lawn care company in the United States, is pleased to welcome Katherine Buohl to the NaturaLawn® of America family as the new Marketing Director.
Prior to joining Naturalawn of America, Katherine was the Director of Marketing at one of the largest home service businesses on the east coast. She has over 20 years of experience in delivering strategic brand marketing campaigns and driving market growth.
Phil Catron, President and Founder of NaturaLawn® of America, stated, “We are thrilled to have a marketer with an expansive background on board to help us strategize and continue growing the NaturaLawn® of America brand.”
Katherine earned a Bachelor’s in Marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maryland. She served on the board of the Direct Marketing Association, Washington DC chapter, is a member of the American Marketing Association, and is involved in her local community. Her years of experience and education will complement her new position to help with corporate marketing and franchise growth.
“I am very excited to join the Naturalawn® of America family. I look forward to promoting environmental stewardship and contributing to the success of Naturalawn® of America,” Katherine said.
NaturaLawn® of America’s environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care has been creating green lawns quickly, more naturally, and with fewer weeds since 1987. NaturaLawn® of America is a national lawn care franchise system with 35 owners holding 99 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 26 states.
Prior to joining Naturalawn of America, Katherine was the Director of Marketing at one of the largest home service businesses on the east coast. She has over 20 years of experience in delivering strategic brand marketing campaigns and driving market growth.
Phil Catron, President and Founder of NaturaLawn® of America, stated, “We are thrilled to have a marketer with an expansive background on board to help us strategize and continue growing the NaturaLawn® of America brand.”
Katherine earned a Bachelor’s in Marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maryland. She served on the board of the Direct Marketing Association, Washington DC chapter, is a member of the American Marketing Association, and is involved in her local community. Her years of experience and education will complement her new position to help with corporate marketing and franchise growth.
“I am very excited to join the Naturalawn® of America family. I look forward to promoting environmental stewardship and contributing to the success of Naturalawn® of America,” Katherine said.
NaturaLawn® of America’s environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care has been creating green lawns quickly, more naturally, and with fewer weeds since 1987. NaturaLawn® of America is a national lawn care franchise system with 35 owners holding 99 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 26 states.
Contact
NaturaLawn of AmericaContact
Theresa Smith
301-694-5440
www.naturalawn.com
Theresa Smith
301-694-5440
www.naturalawn.com
Categories