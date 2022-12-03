City of Palm Springs Invites Local Families to Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17
BMW of Palm Springs and Porsche Palm Springs Partner to Help Make the Holidays Merrier for Children Across the Coachella Valley.
Palm Springs, CA, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The City of Palm Springs Parks & Recreation Department will host Breakfast with Santa, a free community event with a pancake breakfast, holiday games and crafts, and plenty of photo opportunities with Santa, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Palm Springs Leisure Center (401 S. Pavilion Way). Every child who attends will receive a new, unwrapped toy of their choice, thanks to the generous support of BMW of Palm Springs and Porsche Palm Springs. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (760) 323-8272 or visiting www.palmspringsca.gov.
Breakfast with Santa is a free festival of food and fun for the whole family. Jointly sponsored by BMW of Palm Springs and Porsche Palm Springs, and co-hosted by the Palm Springs Gay Softball League, more than 200 local children and their families are expected to attend this year’s event. The public can contribute to making the holidays merrier for underserved members of our community by dropping off a new, unwrapped child’s toy now through Dec. 12th at BMW of Palm Springs (3737 E. Palm Canyon Drive), Porsche Palm Springs, (3735 E. Palm Canyon Drive), the Palm Springs Public Library (300 S. Sunrise), and the Palm Springs Leisure Center (401 S. Pavilion Way).
“Every child deserves to feel special during the holidays,” said Bob Hogan, BMW of Palm Springs and Porsche Palm Springs. “We’re proud to partner with the City and Palm Springs Gay Softball League to facilitate gifts for so many deserving kids in our community, many of which might otherwise go without. Giving them a happy holiday is what it’s all about.”
“The joy on a child’s face when they meet Santa and receive a new toy is what makes the holiday season so special,” said Janice Lopez, Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator. “We deeply appreciate the support of BMW of Palm Springs, Porsche Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Gay Softball League for joining our spirit of giving and helping make the holidays a little brighter for the children and their families in our community.”
For more information and to make a reservation for Breakfast with Santa, call (760) 323-8272 or visit www.palmspringsca.gov and click on the Parks & Recreation page.
About BMW of Palm Springs and Porsche Palm Springs
BMW of Palm Springs and Porsche Palm Springs are proud members of the IndiGO Auto Group, serving the Palm Springs, Ontario, Riverside and Murrieta, CA areas. Whether you’re interested in new vehicles or pre-owned models, we provide exceptional customer service that routinely exceed expectations. For more information, visit www.bmwpalmsprings.com and www.porschepalmsprings.com; to schedule an appointment call (760) 350-5751.
About the City of Palm Springs Parks & Recreation Department
The City of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department offers a multitude of leisure and recreation facilities, programs, and services to its citizens and visitors. The Department oversees a variety of neighborhood and community parks totaling approximately 160 acres and providing a wide range of amenities. The Department also provides indoor leisure and recreation amenities and offers youth and adult programs, special events, and sports tournaments that allow the community and visitors to engage in a number of social, educational, and recreational activities. For more information call (760) 323-8272 or visit www.palmspringsca.gov and click on Parks & Recreation page. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
About the Palm Springs Gay Softball League (PSGSL)
The PSGSL is an adult slowpitch league committed to providing the Greater Palm Springs LGBTQ+ community and its allies with a safe fun environment for competitive and recreational softball. Founded in 2004, the PSGSL is a certified 501c3 nonprofit organization and is the Coachella Valley’s premier softball league for LGBTQ+ athletes, with over 18 teams and 250 members. The PSGSL welcome all persons regardless of the athletic ability or skill level and is a member of USA Softball and the North America Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA), one of the largest nonprofit LGBTQ+ spots organizations in North America.
Contact
Scot Howard
408-910-9195
www.psgsl.org
