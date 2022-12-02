Nick Guinn Releases His First Book
San Antonio, TX, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nick Guinn is pleased to announce the release of his first book, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks, this past summer. Guinn’s book serves as a guide to anyone interested in protecting their brand. Nick Guinn adds, “At a high level, brand management involves protecting, enforcing, and defending your brand. Of course, there are more specific issues that should be considered. Schools teach us little about running businesses and even less about protecting, enforcing, and defending our brands. Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks is an easy-to-read book that will help and guide you.” Nick’s first book release comes a few months shy of the launch of his IP media campaign centered around helping innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs protect their brands.
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks is available for purchase on Amazon and Nick’s website:
https://a.co/d/gbsjMGd
www.nickguinn.com
About Nick Guinn, IP Attorney
Nick Guinn is an IP attorney based in Texas. Nick works with clients in several industries and assist with both prosecution of their IP as well as lead counsel in their IP cases. Nick is admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in Texas, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In addition, he is a practicing professor of intellectual property law and advanced legal writing, and he frequently speaks on intellectual property and litigation issues. Additional information can be found at www.nickguinn.com.
Contact
Nick Guinn
(512) 994-2924
nickguinn.com
Media Contact:
GURUPRESARIO
Mau Sanchez
mau@mausanchez.com
(210) 503-0361
