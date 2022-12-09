C.L. Black Jr.'s New Audiobook, "Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being," is a Self-Help Guide That Goes Back to Basics

Recent audiobook release “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being” from Audiobook Network author C.L. Black Jr. is a practical guidebook to becoming a better person by looking back at developmental psychology and the lessons taught in youth.