C.L. Black Jr.'s New Audiobook, "Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being," is a Self-Help Guide That Goes Back to Basics
Recent audiobook release “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being” from Audiobook Network author C.L. Black Jr. is a practical guidebook to becoming a better person by looking back at developmental psychology and the lessons taught in youth.
Clear Brook, VA, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- C.L. Black Jr., a tenured and successful business owner with a habit of overcoming adversity, has completed his new audiobook, “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being”: a valuable and helpful manual to self-improvement that references back to early childhood development.
“This book is all about the basics,” says author C.L. Black Jr, “and when it comes down to it, that is what LIFE is all about! I don’t care what situation presents itself. All we have to do is follow the principles we were taught from the beginning when our personalities were being shaped and molded.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author C.L. Black Jr.’s new audiobook is a useful book that applies child developmental psychology to the self-advancement of adults. By relating his real-life experiences to the basic principles taught in childhood, Black hopes to lead the listener into becoming a better and more well-rounded individual.
C.L. Black Jr. states his calling in life as being “to guide others into living life as genuine human beings.” A natural born leader, he uses his wealth of experience, wisdom, and guidance from God in his writing. “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten” challenges listeners to switch their perceptions and embrace change.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being” by C.L. Black Jr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“This book is all about the basics,” says author C.L. Black Jr, “and when it comes down to it, that is what LIFE is all about! I don’t care what situation presents itself. All we have to do is follow the principles we were taught from the beginning when our personalities were being shaped and molded.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author C.L. Black Jr.’s new audiobook is a useful book that applies child developmental psychology to the self-advancement of adults. By relating his real-life experiences to the basic principles taught in childhood, Black hopes to lead the listener into becoming a better and more well-rounded individual.
C.L. Black Jr. states his calling in life as being “to guide others into living life as genuine human beings.” A natural born leader, he uses his wealth of experience, wisdom, and guidance from God in his writing. “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten” challenges listeners to switch their perceptions and embrace change.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fundamental Rules 4 Kindergarten 101: My Paradigm of How to Become a Genuine Human Being” by C.L. Black Jr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories