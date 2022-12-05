Two Commas LLC Launches GarageDoorMinder.com Version II Wireless Garage Door
The GarageDoorMinder.com family of products alerts homeowners when their garage door is open with an in-home light up wall plug receiver.
West Sacramento, CA, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two Commas LLC launches Version II of their popular in-home garage door open/closed alert system.
Homeowners can enjoy peace-of-mind with the US Patented GarageDoorMinder.com garage door monitoring and alert system.
100% wireless using FCC & IC-Certified Bluetooth 5 technology; anyone can install a GarageDoorMinder.com brand door alarm system in less than two minutes.
Thousands of wise homeowners use GarageDoorMinder.com door monitoring systems in their homes in the United States and Canada.
The garage door is a home's largest and easiest point of entry with many expensive items exposed to theft when the door is open. The GarageDoorMinder.com transmitter sends a signal to receivers in the home to alert that the door is open.
Two Commas LLC offers GarageDoorMinder.com products on Amazon and Walmart websites to extend buying convenience to the consumer.
The GarageDoorMinder.com is packed with highly advanced technology to prevent garage doors from unintentionally being open.
Contact
Robert Lawson
916-640-3960
two-commas.com
