Vernon David O'Connor’s New Book, "Overcomer's Notebook for Christians," is a Powerful Tool for Overcoming the Shackles of Addiction Through the Healing Power of Christ
Norman, OK, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vernon David O'Connor has completed his most recent book, “Overcomer's Notebook for Christians: Featuring Freedom from Addictions and Healing for PTSD and all other Mental Disorders”: a faith-based read aimed at helping those struggling with personal demons to find salvation by giving themselves over to Jesus and accepting him as their savior.
“This book explains how Christians, or persons making inquiry into redemptive Christianity, can make a very powerful and unfailing connection to Jesus Christ, the son of God, according to Romans 12:1–2: unconditional surrender to God, learning to achieve scriptural and spiritual warfare for healing against great pain of PTSD, and freedom from all addictions that hold our lives in misery,” writes O’Connor. “I have thirty-two years’ experience in learning and implementing this process. Dwell upon these scriptures for assurances: ‘Cast thy burden upon the lord and he shall sustain thee, he will make righteous those who come unto him and they shall never be defeated’ (Psalm 55:22). ‘For he hath not despised nor abhorred the affliction of the afflicted, neither has he hid his face from him, but when he cried unto him, he heard. For thou, Lord, hast not forsaken them that seek thee’ (Psalms 22:24, 9:10). ‘He that loses his life for my sake and he who hates his life and gives it to me shall find it’ (Matthew 10:39 and John 12:25).”
Published by Fulton Books, Vernon David O'Connor’s book is inspired by the author’s personal struggles which he survived through turning wholly and completely towards God. Through his writings, O’Connor encourages prayer and self-reflection in times of great strife and aims at helping those battling addiction and other mental illnesses to look towards Christ to aid in recovering.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Overcomer's Notebook for Christians: Featuring Freedom from Addictions and Healing for PTSD and all other Mental Disorders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
